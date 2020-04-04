WINCHESTER — A Front Royal man who was convicted of assault just one month ago has been arrested by Winchester police for carjacking, robbery and possessing a firearm after being convicted of a felony.
Diontre Tyrese Bell, 20, is being held without bond in the Rappahannock Shenandoah Warren Regional Jail in Warren County.
According to a media release from Winchester Communications Manager Caitlin Squires, Bell was allegedly involved in the March 28 theft of a 1990 Dodge Caravan in the 100 block of East Pall Mall Street in Winchester.
The owner of the Dodge was reportedly standing next to the van when he was approached by a group of males, including Bell, that made threatening statements, the release states. Bell allegedly grabbed a backpack being worn by the victim and took several items from it, including a gun and keys to the van, before driving away in the vehicle. No one was hurt.
The unoccupied van was found two days later parked in the 1300 block of South Braddock Street in Winchester, the release states.
The investigation led police to execute a search warrant on the morning of April 2 at Bell’s home at 218 E. 6th St. in Front Royal. According to the release, Bell was arrested and officers recovered two cell phones and DNA samples from the residence.
In Virginia, the penalty for carjacking ranges from 15 years to life in prison.
Bell, a former Winchester resident and varsity football player at Handley High School, was taken into custody exactly one month after pleading guilty on March 2 to assault and battery and unlawful wounding in Clarke County Circuit Court.
Cyrus Scott Morgan, assistant Clarke County commonwealth’s attorney, said last month that Bell assaulted a couple on Sept. 21 outside of 230 Cameron St. in Berryville. Morgan said the couple saw Bell slam his girlfriend to the ground. When they attempted to intervene, Bell struck the man in the face, knocking him down, then kicked him in the head. Bell also slammed the woman to the ground.
Bell was sentenced to five years in prison, with four-and-a-half years suspended, then released from custody after being credited with six months time served. He also was ordered to serve four years of supervised probation.
Bell is the youngest son of Edward Nathaniel Bell, who was executed on Feb. 19, 2009, for the 1999 capital murder of Winchester Police Sgt. Ricky Lee Timbrook.
Two of Diontre Bell’s siblings, Edward N. Bell Jr. and Xavian E. Bell, are currently awaiting trial for the Dec. 23, 2008, murder of Jerry Wayne Reid Jr. in his home at 331 Smithfield Ave. in Winchester.
