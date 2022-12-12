BERRYVILLE — A reception will be held Tuesday night to bid farewell to one Berryville Town Council member and welcome two others.
Kara Rodriguez, Ryan Tibbens and William Steinmetz will be feted from 6-6:45 p.m. at the Berryville-Clarke County Government Center on Chalmers Court. The council's regular monthly meeting will follow at 7 p.m.
It will be Rodriguez's last meeting, as no more are scheduled before the end of the year when her term expires.
Rodriguez has represented Berryville's Ward 4 since she was elected in 2018.
The former journalist announced she wouldn't seek a second four-year term after taking a job as Leesburg's public information officer. Despite having no plans to move there, she said she believes it's not appropriate for someone elected to serve Berryville residents to be devoted to another locality 40 hours or more per week.
For most of her tenure, Rodriguez has been chairwoman of the council's Community Development Committee. Town Manager Keith Dalton said community development is a major concern for her.
"That's been her passion, to make sure the community is growing in a reasonable fashion," Dalton said, "... and to make sure it remains a nice place to live."
Tibbens, an educator and entrepreneur, was elected in November to the Ward 4 seat, having run unopposed.
Last week, the council appointed Steinmetz to temporarily assume the Ward 1 seat. He succeeds Donna Marie McDonald who, amid an illness, resigned just a few days before her death in October.
He and Tibbens will begin serving on the council in January.
Steinmetz, a real estate agent, will serve at least through 2023. Next November, a special election will be held to fill the remainder of McDonald's unexpired term, which ends in December 2024.
During Tuesday night's meeting, a resolution honoring McDonald is on the council's agenda.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.