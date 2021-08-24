WINCHESTER— Frederick County Public Schools had record-breaking opening day attendance on Monday, with 13,468 students showing up for the first day of the 2021-22 school year.
The previous record of 13,333 students was set in 2019-20.
The number of students who have registered for the new school year actually stands at 13,885. FCPS Coordinator of Policy and Communications Steve Edwards said the division expects enrollment figures to continue to increase, as there are about 190 pending student registrations not included in the tally.
“It’s a nice challenge to have,” FCPS Superintendent David Sovine said about the numbers. “We’re excited about that growth.”
Monday also marked the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March 2020 that the division’s students were able to return for in-person instruction five days a week. During the previous school year, 30% of FCPS students opted to learn virtually amid the pandemic, while the rest participated in a mix of in-person and online learning called hybrid learning. By the end of the 2020-21 school year, hybrid learners were attending in-person classes four days a week. For the new school year, fewer than 75 students have been approved to take classes online through a program called Virtual Virginia, Sovine said.
Overall, Sovine said the first day of school went smoothly, describing it as an “energizing” day for students. He said they appeared to be excited to be back and learning with their classmates.
Just as they did last year, students are required to wear face masks except when eating to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
On Monday afternoon outside Greenwood Mill Elementary School, Kayleene Hopper waited to pick up her two children, Madison, 6, and Dallas, 11. Hopper was excited for them because it was their first day returning to in-person learning in 17 months. Hopper’s family recently moved to Frederick County from North Carolina. Throughout the pandemic, her children learned virtually from home in North Carolina.
She said that while Madison and Dallas don’t like wearing face masks in school, they’re willing to do it if it means they get to attend school with their classmates.
The first day of school in FCPS also marked the first day students attended the new Robert E. Aylor Middle School at 471 White Oak Road near Stephens City. The new Aylor is 151,000 square feet with room for 914 students. It replaces the former Aylor Middle School built in 1969 on Aylor Road, which had a student capacity of 720 Construction of the new Aylor took about two years to complete and cost $48.7 million.
The larger Aylor and redrawn attendance zones at the middle school level have helped alleviate overcrowding at Admiral Byrd Middle School and reduce overcrowding at James Wood Middle School, Edwards said.
Aylor Principal David Rudy told The Star that he’s overwhelmed by the new school’s beauty and what it has to offer students. He has been Aylor’s principal for about 11 years.
Rudy said he hopes the new school will excite students to learn this school year and for years to come.
But he added there’s a lot of work to do this year, as Rudy and his team work to identify students’ needs based on testing results in the past year.
“With the pandemic in place, a lot of instruction time has been lost,” Rudy said. “So we have a mission to make sure we go out and help recover that instruction time that’s been lost and get our students on track to graduate.”
A COVID-19 dashboard tracking daily cases of the virus among FCPS students and staff has also relaunched online and can be found at https://www.frederickcountyschoolsva.net/site/Default.aspx?PageID=1558
As of Friday, there are three cases of COVID-19 among the 2,871 FCPS employees. There were no reported cases among students.
