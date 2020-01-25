WINCHESTER — Eagle Scout, amputee, author and world-record holder Todd Huston told a crowd of roughly 100 people Thursday night that no matter how dark things may seem, “there’s always light at the end of the tunnel.”
Huston, 58, was the guest speaker for the 2020 Friends of Scouting Dinner at the George Washington Hotel, which benefited the Boy Scouts of America’s Shenandoah Area Council.
When Huston was 14, his legs got caught in a boat propeller. During the incident, he recalled lessons he learned in Boy Scouts to “be calm and not panic.” He was rushed to a small-town hospital, where he recalls a doctor telling his staff, “I don’t think this kid is going to make it.”
At the time, Huston had hoped to start mountain climbing and felt his dreams "had pretty much been shattered." Seven years later, a doctor told Huston that an infection in his leg could spread to the rest of his body and that he would have to make a choice — keep his legs or lose his life.
Ultimately, he had his right leg amputated below the knee. Shortly after, he became addicted to painkillers. He said while he seemed fine on the outside, he became manipulative and dishonest for others, living “just for the drug.” At one point he overdosed and said he suddenly realized the power people can have over their minds.
“I told myself, if I get out of this, I will never take another pain pill,” he said.
Huston mostly kept to that promise, only using one pain pill when he had his wisdom teeth taken out. He went on to complete a world-record setting Summit America expedition by climbing the highest elevations in all 50 states in only 66 days 22 hours and 47 minutes, shattering the existing record by 35 days.
Huston has been featured in thousands of publications throughout the world including Sports Illustrated, Forbes and the Wall Street Journal. He has appeared on countless television and radio programs including ABC, CBS, CNN, Inside Edition and Extra. He is also the author of "More Than Mountains: The Todd Huston Story" and has hosted inspirational radio and television programs.
He said in order to change your life, you have to start making different choices, moment by moment.
“We have a lot of power, a lot of strength within us, but we must remember that in life we must choose to use it,” Huston said.
The Shenandoah Area Council’s Assistant Scout Executive Mark Pennington said that Thursday night’s fundraiser will raise $148,750. Proceeds from the fundraiser will benefit more than 5,000 youth and volunteers. The Shenandoah Area council of the Boy Scouts of America includes three counties in the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia (Morgan, Berkeley & Jefferson) and six counties in the Northern Shenandoah Valley of Virginia (Frederick, Clarke, Shenandoah, Warren, Rappahannock & Page). The Council headquarters is in Winchester.
