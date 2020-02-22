WINCHESTER — Capt. Barrington Irving enthused students at Virginia Avenue Charlotte DeHart Elementary School on Friday morning by sharing story and clips from his “flying classroom” adventures from all over the world.
Irving, 36, of Miami, Florida, broke the Guinness World Record for being the youngest person to fly around the world solo at the age of 23 in 2007. Before that, the youngest person to do so was 37 years old. He’s also the first African American to accomplish this feat. To add to this accomplishment, he built his own plane for that flight.
Irving told The Star he had no clue he would break those two world records when he set his sights on flying around the world alone.
“I said to myself, ‘for sure a black man has flown around the world, it’s 2007,’” he said. “I didn’t understand the significance at first.”
Once he returned home to Miami from his global trip, he realized the impact he had on his community and beyond.
In Winchester, he inspired VACDES first-grader Andre Waters, 6, and fourth-grader Andrai Wiltshire, 10, to think about flying when they get older. Andre said one day he wants to fly an airplane of his own after listening to Irving speak, and so does Andrai.
Before Friday’s assembly, it never crossed Andrai’s mind he could fly a plane, and now he’s thinking about studying or practicing flight when he’s older.
“I thought it was cool how many places he got to see,” Andrai said.
The mission of Irving’s “flying classroom” is to give teachers help with science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) instruction through exciting adventures and activities, he said. Another goal is to inspire students to be interested in these topics even if they don’t always find relevance or passion for the subjects.
“Teachers need support to teach complex subjects and what the kids’ need is relevant content,” Irving said.
Throughout the presentation Irving shared clips of him swallowing a camera pill to show what the inside of his intestines look like. He also showed clips where he helped with eye surgery on a formerly blind person.
Other videos touched on food waste and the food that could be recovered from dumpster diving in San Diego as well as what it’s like to fly with the Blue Angels, the U.S. Navy flight demonstration squadron. When he flew with the Blue Angels, Irving used a GoPro camera to record the flight, which also showed him passing out for three seconds as they perform the maneuver “Dead Man’s Turn.”
Following his talk, Irving said he hopes students are able to learn that there’s a lot to experience in this world and that they should go out and discover that “anyone can make it.”
Irving himself said the best decision he made was when he turned down a football scholarship to attend aviation school instead. Before he met another pilot and spoke with him, Irving said he never thought he’d be smart enough to fly a plane, but luckily he’s since proven himself wrong.
