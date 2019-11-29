STEPHENS CITY — Despite cold temperatures and strong winds, Frederick County’s Thanksgiving 5K had a record turnout Thursday morning.
The race kicked off at 8:45 a.m. at Sherando High School at 185 S. Warrior Drive. Superintendent of Recreation Chris Konyar yelled in a megaphone shortly before the race that “the wind will not hold us back.” Hundreds of runners muddled through the 42-degree weather on a course that included track pavement and the woodland trails of Sherando Park.
According to Parks and Recreation officials, turnout for the race drew a crowd of 770, beating the previous record of 737 runners and last year’s count of 592 runners.
The first-place winner in the male category was 19-year-old Winchester resident Kevin Konyar, who finished the race in 16 minutes and 55.2 seconds. In second place was 18-year-old Winchester resident Grayson Westfall (17 minutes and 1 second) and in third place was 40-year-old Matthew Lofton of Winchester (17 minutes and 31 seconds).
In the female category, first-place winner was 30-year old Arlington resident Jillian Pollack (19 minutes and 10 seconds). Second place went to 47-year-old Winchester resident Brenda Schrank (19 minutes and 47 seconds) and third place went to 18-year-old Winchester resident Katie Borland (19 minutes and 52 seconds).
Parks and Recreation Director Jason Robertson said that the race has been held annually since 1998, and it has thrived by being a family tradition.
“It’s a great way to start the day and kick off Thanksgiving celebration,” Robertson said.
Chris Pyles traveled to Frederick County from New Hampshire to visit his wife’s family. He said that he has participated in the race for 10 years. He came to the race with his two daughters — the youngest was dressed as a turkey.
“Frederick County, they are amazing,” Pyles said. “They have a lot of energy and enthusiasm. I’ve been to a lot of races and these people are just fun. I would encourage people to come out and do it every year. It’s enjoyable and it makes the turkey taste better. You can justify eating as much as you want.”
Miguel Santiago, who is stationed in North Carolina with the U.S. Army, came to the area to visit his wife’s mother and sister for Thanksgiving. He said he hoped to complete the 5K in 21 minutes.
“We are just earning all of the food we are going to eat,” Santiago said.
Area resident Mike Webster said it was his second time participating in the Thanksgiving 5K, and that he showed up because his kids wanted to do it. One of them, James Wood High School student Keira Webster, is on the cross-country team. Keria said last year she was able to do the 5K in 25 minutes. She hoped to beat her time this year.
Josh Kirby, who works for the Parks and Recreation Department, said the Thanksgiving 5K has “a great atmosphere.”
“You get out early and can enjoy the rest of the day with family and friends, but you are still having fun exercising, getting in shape,” Kirby said. “It’s really good for the community, in my opinion. Stephens City is such a tight knit-community and stuff like this just brings everyone together.”
Konyar said it was great to see so many people turn out for the race “even if the weather is a little bit questionable.”
“It’s one of my favorite events,” Konyar said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.