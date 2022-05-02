WINCHESTER — When Terry Bradshaw’s wife Tammy told him in 2020 they had to go to the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival, the Hall of Fame quarterback had a simple and skeptical response.
“Why?” Bradshaw recounted to an amused crowd at Saturday’s Partlow Insurance Sports Breakfast.
After doing some research, Bradshaw got to find out in person why thousands of people migrate to the festival that has now been held 95 times, and, for the first time in three years, was held the way it’s meant to be held. And his experience started with Saturday’s Sports Breakfast, which featured its usual mix of laughs and life lessons.
A Sports Breakfast-record 1,200 people gathered inside Shenandoah University’s Wilkins Center to see and hear the former Steelers great, who was the festival’s Grand Marshal this year, as well as numerous others. It was the first Sports Breakfast held inside the Wilkins Center since 2019, the last Apple Blossom Festival held prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. It nearly doubled the attendance of last year’s Sports Breakfast held outside at the Frederick County Fairgrounds, which was enjoyable but featured attendees sitting underneath tents far removed from the main stage on a cool day.
NBA Hall of Famer and festival Sports Marshal Julius “Dr. J” Erving, NFL Hall of Famer Tony Dorsett, former Washington pro football standout Fred Smoot, longtime NASCAR analyst and crew chief Jeff Hammond and former Handley coach Brenda Neal — who shared experiences that were important to hear on the 50th anniversary of Title IX — all addressed the crowd during an event that featured more than one hour of comments. The breakfast began with honoring 10 local student-athletes as well as the four inductees in the second Apple Blossom Sports Hall of Fame class, which included Neal.
The 73-year-old Bradshaw — known for his colorful and funny personality as an analyst for FOX NFL Sunday and Thursday night football — drew lots of laughter from a crowd that featured plenty of black and yellow Steelers jerseys. Bradshaw eventually decided that a festival that started in 1924 and featured Bing Crosby as its first celebrity Grand Marshal in 1948 — the year he was born — and so many other famous names was worth being a part of. He was supposed to be the Grand Marshal in 2020, but that year’s event was canceled due to COVID-19.
“Y’all got it going here,” said Bradshaw, who arrived late to the breakfast but spoke for seven minutes, then listened to Erving address the crowd. “This is a fun thing.”
The first celebrity to speak was the former Dallas Cowboys running back Dorsett, the 68-year-old father of Queen Shenandoah XCV Mia Dorsett. Tony Dorsett didn’t make a speech from the dais, but emcee Mike O’Dell weaved him in after introducing James Wood High School football star Jaden Ashby, one of the 10 student-athlete honorees. Ashby had a school-record 99-yard touchdown run last fall against Handley, and Dorsett set an NFL record when he had 99-yard TD run against TD run against Minnesota at the end of the 1982 regular season.
What made Dorsett’s particularly impressive is that the Cowboys only had 10 people instead of the usual 11 on the field due to some confusion that had fullback Ron Springs on the sideline instead of in the game. Springs, who was supposed to carry the ball on the play, is the father of defensive back Shawn Springs, who spent five of his 12 NFL seasons with Washington.
“[After that], I always used to tease Ron, ‘You think you could have went 99 yards, man?” Dorsett recalled.
That comment drew laughter, and not surprisingly, the next celebrity to speak also generated some noise. The “Mouth of the South” Smoot opened his remarks by saying how he felt out of place among his fellow Bloom sports celebrities.
“Basically, you’ve got Michael Jackson, Prince, and I’m Tito Jackson in the middle of all this greatness,” said the 43-year-old Smoot, referencing one of Michael’s older brothers.
Later, Smoot emphasized the importance of family, and he feels that importance was highlighted more because of COVID-19.
“We endured two years of being separated from the people we love,” Smoot said. “And now, we get to embrace them and come back together after being separated so long. Those small things that we took for granted a couple of years ago, we don’t. Not now.”
Hammond stressed the importance of teamwork.
“Teamwork is supposed to be a group of people working together for a common goal,” he said. “You have to be willing to put your own ego in your back pocket to be able to achieve that [goal] successfully. Think about everybody else, [don’t] be thinking about yourself.”
Neal followed by sharing stories of what it was like to go through Title IX as a high school student, as well as advice and life lessons.
Neal grew up in Martinsburg, W.Va, and in 1970 the only sports for girls at Martinsburg High School were tennis and track and field. As a senior in 1974, though, Neal was the first pitcher for Martinsburg’s softball team, a situation created largely by the law that prohibits sex discrimination in education.
In the spring of Neal’s senior year at Shepherd College in 1978, she was assigned to be a student teacher at Handley, and she earned a job in physical education department there after graduating. She was pleased to see that former Handley athletic director Jimmy Omps had been particularly progressive with encouraging girls’ sports, and she took over as head girls’ basketball and softball coach for the 1978-79 school year. In 1980, Neal asked Omps about having a volleyball program, which started off as a club team but quickly became an official team due to strong interest.
Neal had a lot of success in volleyball and basketball over the years with six district titles in each sport, but one of the things that stood out to her the most came on a day early in her career when her basketball team lost at Park View.
Before the game, the varsity team was dressing in the women’s physical education locker room. Neal found out from a Park View team manager that her Handley’s players had pulled out the school gym uniforms from the small holes at the front of the lockers.
“Both rows in the locker room were riddled with clothes pulled out of them,” Neal said. “I was madder than my team had ever seen me. I told them before they play this game, every item of clothing that had been pulled out has to be put back in, not with a key, but with your fingers the same way you pulled them out. I said to them if you don’t get it done before game time, that’s OK. We’d forfeit, because we don’t do that stuff. We take pride in ourselves. We do not destroy other people’s property.”
Neal said she watched the rest of the JV game. With 90 seconds before the start of the varsity game, her team emerged. She inspected the locker room to check, and her team played. Though the Judges lost, what mattered most was her team learned a life lesson.
Bradshaw followed and joked about the Steelers — “Hopefully, we can win four or five games next year” — and said he’d be willing to quarterback the team for two games in 2022 for $10 million. (In an interview after the Sports Breakfast, he said he did like the first round selection of quarterback Kenny Pickett, who will be following in the footsteps of 18-year starter Ben Roethlisberger.)
In reality, Bradshaw has no interest in ever playing again. He focuses on the present, and he urged the young people in the crowd to do the same.
“You’ve got to learn to live every day 100 percent,” Bradshaw said. “You’ve got to always set things higher and higher. You’ve got to always believe in the unbelievable. You’ve got to tell yourselves that you’re special.”
Bradshaw joked, “You’re probably the only one who believes you’re special. If you don’t believe it, nobody else will.”
The 72-year-old Erving spoke after Bradshaw. He got his professional start with the Virginia Squires (based in Norfolk) of the American Basketball Association. The high-flying and renowned dunker, Erving spent two seasons there before moving on to the ABA’s New York Nets and the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers.
Erving grew up on Long Island in New York and he told stories about his competitiveness and determination as a child. Before he was old enough to participate in sports in the main park facilities, he competed with his friends to see who could jump the farthest and highest off of swings.
“I won a lot of those contests,” Erving said, generating laughter. Later, he severed a ligament in his right knee that required surgery and slowed him down, but when the cast came off he pushed himself to be the best he could be.
Those traits served him well when he joined the Squires, who shaped who he became as a professional.
“It was a joyous time for me,” Erving said. “From age 21-23, those were two of the best, if not the best, professional basketball years of my life, and they were right here in the state of Virginia.”
Joining Neal in the Apple Blossom Hall of Fame are Handley graduate and philanthropist Jimmy Wilkins Jr.; longtime Winchester Baseball coach and president Bob Brown; and Sonny Chapman, former voice and chair of the Sports Breakfast.
Joining Ashby among the honored athletes were Dain Booker (Clarke County), Ella Carlson (Sherando), Stephen Daley (Handley), Avery O’Roke (Millbrook), Olivia Weinel (Shenandoah University), Mikayla Combs (Legacy Christian), Allee Jerles (Mountain View Christian), Ethan Caperton (Skyline) and Will Austin Waller (Warren County).
