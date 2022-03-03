WINCHESTER — Recordings of Frederick County School Board meetings will soon be available to the public.
On Tuesday, the School Board voted unanimously to hire vendor Rev.com to provide closed captioning for recordings of board meetings.
Currently, meetings are livestreamed on YouTube, but recordings are not available for viewing afterward. Steve Edwards, director of policy and communications for Frederick County Public Schools, previously said recordings hadn’t been made available because all videos posted by public bodies must include closed captioning to meet mandatory federal web accessibility standards.
After people complained about recordings not being available, the School Board revisited the matter. At its Feb. 15 meeting, the board directed Edwards to explore having a third party provide closed captioning.
Edwards and FCPS Superintendent David Sovine recommended the School Board hire Rev.com to provide closed captioning to meet the web accessibility standards.
A memo from Edwards said Rev.com offers the lowest cost for closed captioning with a reasonable turnaround time. Since Rev.com is a pay-as-you-go service, there is flexibility should alternatives become available in the future.
According to the memo, staff would provide Rev.com with a link to the School Board meeting video and no more than three days later (typically the next day) the vendor will provide closed captioning that is 99% to 100% accurate. The service costs $1.25 per minute or $75 per hour. The charge is based on the recording’s length, not the time the vendor spends providing the closed captioning. The estimated annual cost is $2,362.50.
Edwards told The Star in a Wednesday email that the school division plans to have the recording of Tuesday night’s School Board meeting posted in the next few days. The division plans to post recordings of future board meetings within a few days of the meeting being held.
(1) comment
They are worthy of Jerry Springer
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.