BERRYVILLE — Decreased demand for recyclable materials could force Clarke County to stop accepting them at its new convenience center, which opened in January on Quarry Road.
Southern Scrap/Williams Recycling of Frederick County, which has been collecting the recyclables, will stop accepting plastic and cans on July 15. Earlier this year, it stopped taking glass and most plastics.
County Administrator David Ash fears the company may quit taking other materials.
The convenience center is the only garbage collection facility operated by the county. Residents also can take their refuse to the Regional Landfill on Landfill Fill Road in Frederick County or other convenience centers in the area.
In recent months, the recyclables market has declined largely due to China no longer accepting many types of materials. For many years, China imported recyclables worldwide and converted them into consumer products and packaging.
At Clarke’s convenience center, glass has never been accepted. Market demand for that material began waning before the center opened, according to Ash. Other recyclable materials continue to be accepted there.
Instead of sending all of its recyclables to Southern Scrap, the county now must ship some to a firm in Manassas for processing, which costs more in fees and shipping. Ash did not have specific cost figures when reached by phone on Tuesday, but he said the increased cost so far has not hurt the county’s recycling budget much.
But eventually it may not be feasible for the county to continue accepting recyclables at its convenience center.
Last month, it was announced that Southern Scrap is terminating its contract with Frederick County for recycling services. And the City of Winchester is replacing its free recycling program with a $3 monthly fee for residents.
Frederick County operates the Regional Landfill, of which Clarke County and Winchester are participants.
“The only solution to the problem is that we all work together,” Ash said.
Amid the market declines, it has become harder to find companies willing to collect recyclable materials, Ash said. If and when localities can find one, their costs for recycling are increasing.
Being a county with a small population and generally small amounts of recyclables, Clarke is “not big enough to seek a market on its own,” he said.
“Until there’s a market” for the materials again, Ash said, recycling efforts are “going to get tighter and tighter.”
He hopes that Southern Scrap eventually will start collecting all — or at least more — of Clarke’s recyclables again, or that the county finds another company that will “take them for an amount that doesn’t break the bank.”
