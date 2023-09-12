Red alert

Boyce Volunteer Fire Company volunteer Neville “Danny” Jones, a resident of White Post for more than 20 years, volunteered to paint the siren and its supporting steel structure atop the fire hall last week. Jones said he made sure to ask that the siren be turned off while he was painting it.

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

