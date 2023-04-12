Blaine Dunn, who represents the Red Bud District on the Frederick County Board of Supervisors, will host a town hall meeting on Saturday for constituents.
Discussions will center on the upcoming budget, population growth and how to address it, road issues as well as any issues of concern to residents.
The meeting will be held from 1:15-2:30 p.m. at Greenwood Mill Elementary School, 281 Channing Drive.
The supervisors are slated to adopt a real estate tax rate for Fiscal 2024 on April 19.
