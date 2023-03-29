WINCHESTER — With each year that passes, there are fewer people who remember what life was like in America during the Vietnam War.
For those who weren't around, it was one of the most tumultuous periods in U.S. history. The war was highly divisive, pitting those who felt it was every American's duty to serve against those who protested our nation's involvement in a war against communism on the other side of the world. It was the first war to be televised on the nightly news, and the horrific depictions of the brutality of combat stunned a nation still basking in the patriotic glory of World War II. Protests were commonplace and included an anti-war demonstration at Kent State University in Ohio on May 4, 1970, that culminated with the National Guard killing four students and wounding nine others.
One of the most tragic occurrences was the way members of America's armed forces were treated when they came home from Vietnam. At best, their homecomings were low-key affairs. At worst, their returns were marred by people who called them baby killers and spit on them.
That was 50 years ago, but the American Red Cross believes it's never too late to right a wrong. On Wednesday, the nonprofit's Winchester-based Greater Shenandoah Valley Chapter held a special ceremony to herald and thank Vietnam veterans and, most importantly, give them a proper welcome home.
"I won't pretend to understand what the veterans of the Vietnam era have been through, the cruelty they faced, the sacrifice that was not quite appreciated," Ed Helphinstine, regional program manager for the American Red Cross of Central Appalachia, said at the outset of Wednesday's ceremony in Winchester's National Cemetery. "No ticker-tape parades, no celebrations, no grateful nation."
Army veteran Dale Corey of Front Royal, who fought in Vietnam and was Wednesday's keynote speaker, pointed out that millions of Americans, including him, got a cold shoulder from their country when they returned stateside.
"During the 11-year campaign [in Vietnam], approximately 2.6 million American men and women served in country," Corey said. "Of those, 58,220 died and 153,000 were wounded. Today, there are fewer than 850,000 living Vietnam War veterans."
And then there were the ones who never came home because they went missing in action, their fates unknown to their loved ones. They were remembered on Wednesday with a small table that included a place setting for one and a single red rose.
"They are with us here in spirit," said Air Force veteran and Red Cross volunteer Edie McGoff. "A small round table set for one represents our everlasting concern that the survivors have for the missing."
Helphinstine is an Army veteran who fought in Somalia, and he said he was welcomed home with open arms when his military service ended. On Wednesday, he said he was honored to give veterans of the Vietnam War and their families the respect and admiration they have deserved for half a century.
"Our Vietnam veterans, our brothers and sisters, did their duty," Helphinstine said. "To those who have sacrificed so much, who spent their youth in that intolerable environment, who were not properly welcomed home those years ago, we say today and every day, 'Thank you and welcome home.'"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.