WINCHESTER — “Welcome home.”
Those two words from Greater Shenandoah Valley Chapter of the American Red Cross Community Volunteer Leader Leslie Caliva opened Tuesday morning’s Vietnam War Veterans Day commemoration in Winchester’s National Cemetery.
When American troops returned home after fighting in Vietnam, they rarely heard “welcome home,” said Ed Helphinstine, regional program manager for the American Red Cross of Central Appalachia. Instead, they faced anger and resentment from people who couldn’t distinguish between an unpopular war and the warriors who fought it.
“I won’t pretend to know what the veterans of that era went through,” Helphinstine told the small crowd that withstood freezing temperatures to attend the Red Cross-sponsored ceremony. “We say today and every day, thank you and welcome home.”
Keynote speaker Bill Schwetke, a retired U.S. Air Force colonel who flew several missions as the 20-year Vietnam War was winding down in 1975, talked about what it was like to fight in a conflict that many people back home opposed. He directed his remarks not just to the veterans in attendance, but also to those who never made it out of the jungle.
“Each Vietnam veteran and Vietnam-era veteran honorably performed their tasks,” said Schwetke, who retired to Northern Virginia and flew for Southwest Airlines after completing 26 years of service in the Air Force. “Some of you lost your lives, some of you lost your health and some of you lost your souls.”
Schwetke said he witnessed first-hand how American political leaders promised to support the troops and win the war, only to eventually break those promises and allow the war to be lost. As a result, the men and women who served their country were treated unfairly, he said, “and monsters were unleashed on the South Vietnamese people” when Saigon was overrun by communist forces from North Vietnam.
“Let us vow to never let our leaders make promises they are unwilling to keep,” Schwetke said. “God bless our Vietnam veterans.”
Following a 21-gun salute and the playing of “Taps,” Tuesday morning’s ceremony ended with a surprise. Helphinstine presented Caliva with the President’s Volunteer Service Award for Lifetime Achievement, which was recently issued to her by President Joe Biden.
“This is an amazing accomplishment,” Helphinstine said.
Caliva has been an American Red Cross volunteer for 52 years, starting out as a case worker who made sure troops in Vietnam received correspondence from home.
“It’s a privilege to continue to serve you guys to this day,” Caliva told the crowd as they stood and applauded, their clapping somewhat muted by the gloves and mittens they wore on an unseasonably cold March day.
