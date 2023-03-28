WINCHESTER — The Greater Shenandoah Valley Chapter of the American Red Cross has teamed with the Winchester Fire and Rescue Department to help keep city residents safer from home fires.
"Sound the Alarm" is a national Red Cross initiative that aims to install 50,000 free smoke alarms and bed shakers this spring in Winchester and 49 other cities across the country.
During a Monday afternoon event to announce the program, Stacy McFarland, executive director of the Greater Shenandoah Valley Chapter, said nationally, "Home fires claim seven lives every day, but having working smoke alarms can cut the risk of death by half."
On April 15, Red Cross and Winchester Fire and Rescue Department personnel will be going door to door in parts of the city deemed to be most at risk — all of which are located in Wards 1, 2 and 3 — to install free smoke detectors in homes that need them and share fire safety information with the residents.
On Monday afternoon, hangers with information about the "Sound the Alarm" initiative were placed on the front doors of select dwellings in those wards. Anyone who received a hanger and needs up to three in-home smoke alarms is encouraged to sign up for next month's free installations. People who already have functional smoke alarms but would like to receive fire safety information are also asked to register for an in-home visit on April 15.
"We appreciate the opportunity to partner with the Red Cross for this great initiative," Winchester Fire and Rescue Chief Jon Henschel said during Monday's announcement at Friendship Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company on North Pleasant Valley Road. "Our Community Risk Reduction division of the fire department has developed a pretty robust program over the past two years to implement new educational opportunities for children as well as older adults in the city. ... This partnership will help us reach even more of those community members."
Jesse Hott, disaster program manager for the Greater Shenandoah Valley Chapter of the American Red Cross, said the nonprofit has set aside 285 smoke detectors for Winchester, which is enough to install up to three of the devices in more than 90 homes.
McFarland said the only condition is that anyone who wants the free smoke detectors must agree to have them installed by Red Cross personnel and volunteers.
"The reason is to ensure they're installed properly," she said, "but we also provide home fire education and safety tips to the families to help them prepare in the event of a fire to safely escape the home."
In addition to having working smoke alarms, McFarland also encouraged area residents to create an escape plan in case a fire breaks out in their homes, then practice escaping until everyone can safely leave the dwelling in less than two minutes. For a free graph to help map out an escape route, visit https://rdcrss.org/2lWt53U.
The American Red Cross launched its "Sound the Alarm" program in 2014. According to information provided by McFarland, the initiative has already saved approximately 1,600 lives nationally by installing more than 2.5 million free smoke alarms in over 1 million homes. That includes nearly 48,000 devices in almost 19,000 homes in the nonprofit's Central Appalachia Region, which covers parts of Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and Kentucky and includes the Greater Shenandoah Valley Chapter.
If your home did not receive a "Sound the Alarm" door hanger but you would still like to have up to three free smoke alarms installed by the Red Cross, visit soundthealarm.org. Winchester residents may also call the city's Fire and Rescue Department at 540-662-2298 to request a device, and people who live in Frederick County or elsewhere in the Northern Shenandoah Valley may ask for free installations by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
