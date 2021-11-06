WINCHESTER — The Winchester-based chapter of the American Red Cross of the Greater Shenandoah Valley is planning two commemorations of this Thursday’s Veterans Day.
The first will be a special ceremony at 11 a.m. Thursday at Winchester National Cemetery, 401 National Ave., where the Red Cross will partner with the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution for a program featuring keynote speaker Ed Helphinstine, a U.S. Army veteran and regional program manager of the Red Cross’s services to the armed forces.
As part of the ceremony, an 8-year-old Frederick County boy, Austin Riddle, plans to place American flags on the graves of everyone buried in the hallowed ground that is reserved for those who fought and died for the United States.
The second commemoration will be the fifth annual Honoring Our Veterans blood drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at West Oaks Farm Market, 4305 Middle Road near Winchester. Gore’s Fresh Meats of Stephens City will serve a sausage breakfast or burger lunch to all donors and veterans, and Navy Federal Credit Union of Winchester will provide the coffee.
Walk-ins will be welcome at the blood drive, but organizers ask that participants schedule an appointment ahead of time at redcrossblood.org. To register, enter the code VetDrive21 at the top of the web page in the “Find a Blood Drive” search box.
For more information on the American Red Cross and its local commemorations of Veterans Day, visit redcross.org.
