The American Red Cross is asking for blood donors as it faces historically low blood supply levels.
Every unit of blood can save up to three lives because it can be broken down into different components, said Eric Anderson, executive director of the American Red Cross chapter serving the Greater Shenandoah Valley.
Though many people assume that those who don’t donate blood are afraid of needles, Anderson said that’s a “far distant second” to people who don’t realize the need for blood donors and weren’t asked.
“Please consider yourself asked,” he said.
And to those who can’t donate for whatever reason, he challenged them to send two friends in their stead.
“It is a huge gift to give this time of year,” he said.
The Red Cross, which provides 40% of the country’s blood, said in a Wednesday news release that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is making its usual Christmastime struggle that much more difficult this year.
Through a combination of holiday schedules, breaks from school, potential for winter weather and challenges during the pandemic, the organization is struggling worse than ever to encourage people to donate blood.
Without enough blood to use in transfusions, the organization said that patients may potentially face delays in care.
To encourage area residents to make an appointment to give as soon as possible, they’re offering an exclusive Red Cross long-sleeved T-shirt, while supplies last, to anyone who gives blood from Dec. 17 to Jan. 2.
Donors are urged to schedule an appointment by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
The app also allows users to store their donor card digitally, Anderson said.
“There is no blood donation waiting period for those who have received a flu shot or a Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine or booster, so long as they are symptom-free,” the release says.
Red Cross staff, volunteers and donors will be required to wear face masks. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment before arriving at the drive.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities include:
Berryville
• Noon to 7 p.m. on Friday at the Clarke County Fairgrounds, 890 W. Main St.
Winchester
• 1 to 7 p.m. on Dec. 21, 28 and 30 at the Winchester Blood Donation Center, 561 Fortress Drive
• 2 to 7 p.m. on Dec. 29 at the Holiday Inn Winchester, SE, 333 Front Royal Pike
Front Royal
• Noon to 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 28 at Virginia Hills Church, 737 Rockland Road
Shepherdstown, West Virginia
• 1:30 to 7 p.m. on Dec. 27 at the Shepherdstown Fire Hall, 8052 Martinsburg Pike
