Pictured are participants in Shenandoah University's Red Hornets Basketball Camp, which recently completed two week-long sessions. More than 130 youngsters attended each camp. Now in its second year, the camp is run by SU Men's Basketball Coach Nick Doyle, his coaching staff and players. "We partner with many local businesses such as United Bank, Little Caesars, Buffalo Wild Wings, Fast Signs, Kiwanis International, 105.5 Winc FM," Doyle wrote in an email. "We love bringing the community together and making everyone a part of our team."
