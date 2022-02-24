The first third of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference schedule might not have necessarily indicated that the Shenandoah women’s basketball team would be the contender for the league crown like it was predicted to be, but the Hornets are clearly a team to be reckoned with now.
Fourth-seeded SU — selected fourth in the ODAC preseason poll — will take on No. 5 Randolph College in the ODAC quarterfinal round at 3 p.m. Friday at the Salem Civic Center, and the Hornets will do so as one of the hottest teams in the conference.
SU has a 1-5 record against the other four teams that finished in the top five of the 12-team conference. Four of those were double-digit losses that took place in the Hornets’ first six ODAC games, the last of which was a 76-45 defeat at Randolph (17-6, 12-5) on Jan. 12 in which they were without several key players due to illness reasons.
SU (19-5 overall, 13-5 ODAC) has won 12 of 13 games since, including an 11-1 mark in conference play after a 2-4 start. That stretch includes a 57-54 home win over No. 3 Roanoke on Feb. 2 (the Hornets lost at the Maroons 80-69 on Dec. 8). The one loss, a 56-55 defeat to No. 2 Randolph-Macon, came down to the final seconds. The Hornets lost 62-52 on Nov. 17 to the Yellow Jackets at home.
Simply put, an SU team whose 19 wins are the most the program has had since the 1987-88 season is looking forward to showing what it can do when it matters most this weekend. The winner of the tournament gets an automatic berth into the NCAA Division III Tournament.
“This year, more than any year, I feel confident in the fact that we can beat anyone, and we certainly have the women-power to do so,” said eighth-year head coach Melissa Smeltzer-Kraft, whose Hornets won the 2019 ODAC Tournament. “The Randolph-Macon game is the perfect citation. Looking at our first game to our second game we’re two different teams. Both teams had evolved so much. And the last time we played [top-seeded Washington & Lee] was Dec. 1, which is so long ago in so many ways.
“We’ve really been able to focus on ourselves, and trying to get us to peak at the right time and stay in flow. Since Christmas, we’ve only lost two games, so I think we’ve been in a pretty good state of flow overall. It’s led by those seniors, and the goal to win the ODAC.”
The loss to Randolph was far and away SU’s worst of the year. Even though the Hornets weren’t at full strength, Smeltzer-Kraft said the defeat helped SU realize that it wasn’t going to beat the elite teams in the ODAC with anything less than its best effort.
SU has been stout on defense for years, but the Hornets have never been this good on offense under Smeltzer-Kraft. SU ranks fourth in the ODAC in points per game (64.8) and ranks first in field goal percentage (43.6 percent). Smeltzer-Kraft said the Hornets make extra passes to work for high-percentage shots and don’t just take the first shot opportunity that’s available to them.
“We’ve always focused on shot selection and taking the best shots possible,” Smeltzer-Kraft said. “I think with this specific group we’ve been able to finally have great shooters in those same positions taking really good shots. I think our field goal percentage is a reflection of our discipline and trying to play assist-based basketball.”
With five players averaging at least eight points per game, the Hornets have a lot of options, but 5-foot-11 senior forward Olivia Weinel certainly has been SU’s most productive scorer.
Weinel averaged 12.9 points per game and made 48.8 percent of her shots last year, but that was a season shortened to 11 games by the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year, the First Team All-ODAC selection is averaging 13.0 points and 4.6 rebounds and shooting 48.9 percent over a longer haul of 24 games, and has failed to hit double digits in points only three times. Her scoring average has increased by 1.1 ppg since the Randolph contest, and since Feb. 9 she’s had a 25-point game against R-MC and a 23-point effort against Ferrum. She’s earned two of the last three ODAC Player of the Week awards.
“Olivia is finally cashing in on all of her hard work since the moment she committed here,” Smeltzer-Kraft said. “She’s always been one of our hardest workers. She’s never made excuses. She’s really just put her head down and done what she can control, which is working hard, and that’s the offseason, that’s winter break, that’s in season, that’s in the weight room, it’s conditioning, it’s shooting. In some ways, I’m not surprised that Olivia has found the success that’s she’s found, because she has been so consistent with the amount of effort she puts in to wanting to be a good basketball player.”
The Hornets also lead the ODAC in field goal percentage defense (32.8) and rank second in points allowed (54.2). SU is tied for second in defensive rebounds per game (30.2) and ranks third in rebounding margin (plus 7.2). SU has not allowed a team to score 60 points since the Randolph game.
“I think it’s a product of a mix of experience and kids that understand the defensive system, and have seen the rewards of it,” said Smeltzer-Kraft of the defensive success. “I think we also really harp on defense and the idea that defense travels.
“The Salem Civic Center is a tough place to play if you’ve never been. It’s a different type of dynamic in terms of depth perception. We’re looking forward to our defense hopefully leading us through as we play this first game [against Randolph].”
Senior 5-4 point guard Sierra St. Cyr earned ODAC Defensive Player of the Year honors in addition to being a Third Team all-conference pick. St. Cyr averages 8.5 points, is tied for the SU lead in rebounds (5.8), and she also leads the team with 3.9 assists and 1.9 steals per game.
St. Cyr did not play in the Randolph game, another reason why SU can feel more confident going against the WildCats on Friday. Randolph guard/forward and ODAC Rookie of the Year Teniyah Crenshaw-Patterson (25 points; also Second Team All-ODAC) and ODAC First Team pick Kylie Stark (23 points) starred for the WildCats in the Jan. 12 game.
The Hornets were also missing three other players who average double digits in minutes for that game, including guard Gabby Krystofiak (23 games, 10 starts, 16.3 minutes). SU was excited about returning 14 players from last year’s team, but freshmen like Krystofiak, Terese Green (8.0 points, 4.4 rebounds while starting all 24 games) and forward Shawnise Campbell (4.4 points, 5.1 rebounds) have made a big difference.
“Those freshmen have exceeded our expectations so far,” Smeltzer-Kraft said.
SU will also count on senior forwards Sarah Sondrol (9.5 points) and Ragan Johnson (8.8 points, 5.8 rebounds) and guards Madisen Kimble (sophomore 5.0 points) and Brooke Riley (grad student, 11.8 minutes) as it looks to win its first ODAC Tournament game since that 2019 title season, and hopefully, more than that. The semifinals are on Saturday (the SU-Randolph winner will take on the W&L-No. 9 Guilford winner) and the championship is on Sunday.
Sondrol and Riley also missed the Randolph game. Smeltzer-Kraft said it will be big for SU to have the defensive guard play of St. Cyr, Krystofiak and Price for Friday’s game, and she feels SU is more prepared to take on Randolph’s defense now compared to January.
“We’ve faced a lot of teams that rely on a zone defense, Randolph being one of them,” Smeltzer-Kraft said. “We’ve certainly evolved since that day in January over the past month and a half, and we’ve found so much success against the zone since that moment.
“That Randolph game is an outlier to everything we’ve done this season. I’m excited that we hopefully get to right the wrongs of that day in January.”
Women's basketball Head Coach has done a good job. In her 4th year, program went into double digits in wins and her 5th year won the ODAC tourney and has not looked back and is currently (19-5) currently.
But for the men's program after 5 years under current Head Coach... the men's program is 23-87 overall and only 10-61 within the ODAC. Need to find someone who can win in the men's program. The local area would enjoy seeing a successful men's basketball program and an increase in attendance would be a result of that.
