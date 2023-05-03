Brian Noyes will share his story as an art director turned baker along with insights from his new cookbook, “The Red Truck Bakery Farmhouse Cookbook: Sweet and Savory Comfort Food from America's Favorite Rural Bakery” at three upcoming events in the area.
Noyes, owner of the Red Truck Bakery with locations in Marshall and Warrenton, will be at the New Market Area Library at 2 p.m. on Sunday and at Nibblins retail store in Winchester at 1 and 3 p.m. June 4.
Noyes opened Red Truck Bakery in 2009 and released his first cookbook in 2018. His latest cookbook, released in August, highlights southern cuisine with a special focus on seasonal produce.
“The first cookbook was straight bakery items,” Noyes said. “This one was born during the pandemic. I wrote it at our farmhouse in Orlean. It’s a salute to the farmhouse where the bakery really started, to the food that’s being raised in the Shenandoah Valley and to the food that you buy from the farmers’ markets.”
The cookbook is filled with 95-plus recipes for savory items like fried green tomato sandwiches and corn crab cakes as well as sweet delights like lemon cheese tarts and Lexington bourbon cake.
“I have to mention the mid-July tomato pie. In the first cookbook, we did a green tomato pie and I kept getting asked, can we use red — sometimes they’d say real — tomatoes instead,” Noyes said, noting that he reinvented the recipe for the new cookbook to accommodate the juicer tomatoes.
Having grown up in a newspaper family in California, Noyes previously worked as an art director at The Washington Post and Smithsonian magazines. His knack for storytelling is apparent throughout his books, as he shares the connections that many of his recipes have to family memories and other sources of inspiration.
Noyes will answer questions and share some treats from his renowned bakery at each local event. He trained at the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, New York, at King Arthur Baking in Norwich, Vermont, and at L'Academie de Cuisine near Washington, D.C. While working in Washington, he baked pies and breads on weekends in his Fauquier County farmhouse and sold them out of an old red truck he bought from designer Tommy Hilfiger. The bakery now ships thousands of baked goods nationwide, and has earned accolades from Oprah Winfrey, Barack Obama, and many national publications.
Noyes is always on the lookout for new opportunities in the kitchen. He recently perfected a cake made with honeysuckle and sweet tea. Though it was too late for publication in the cookbook, the cake fit the bill as “ultr- Southern-sounding,” he said. “It took a little while to get it to work, but it came out great.”
He and his bakers are now working on a cherry bounce cake, inspired by George Washington’s favorite boozy punch. “It’s full of brandy and bourbon, spices and cherries,” Noyes said. “We rolled it out for Washington’s birthday, but it’s not quite ready. I promised it’ll be ready for his next birthday.”
Sunday's talk at the New Market Area Library is free and does not require registration. For information on that event, contact Bev Butterfield at 540-335-5396. The library is located at 160 E. Lee St. Cookbooks will be available for purchase.
The events at Nibblins are $35 per person and are limited to 30 people in each session. Participants must register at www.nibblins.com, under cooking classes. Nibblins is in downtown Winchester at 27 N. Loudoun St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.