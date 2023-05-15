Ten-year-old Joey Gil, a fifth grader at Redbud Run Elementary School in Frederick County, recently won first place in the elementary school category for the Virginia School Boards Association’s Spring Regional Art Contest for the Valley Region.
His winning artwork — a self-portrait made using chalk and Sharpie markers — will be framed and displayed at the association's office in Charlottesville, along with other winning pieces from the various VSBA regions.
He created the self-portrait as part of an assignment for art class. It took him three days of art class to complete it.
"In the beginning, I didn't know it was going to be in a contest," he said. "But when I submitted it, I only had some hope of winning because I was competing with many other people."
Joey, who was recognized for his award at a recent Frederick County School Board meeting, says drawing is his main hobby in his free time.
Asked about his favorite subject in school, he said, "Obviously art, but I love lunch as much even if it's not a subject."
He's not sure what he wants to be when he grows up.
"I like many other jobs, but I'm still thinking about it."
His mother is Jessie Gil.
