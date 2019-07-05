MIDDLETOWN — The Washington Redskins brought their Alabama flavor to Middletown on Thursday.
And shortly before former Crimson Tide players Shaun Dion Hamilton and Ryan Anderson served as grand marshals for Middletown’s annual July 4th Celebration Parade, they expressed their desire to bring some Alabama-like success to a Redskins franchise that is starving for a winner.
The 2008 season marked the start of an 11-year stretch in which the Redskins made the playoffs twice and posted three winning seasons while compiling a record of 71-104-1.
The 2008 season is also when Alabama began its rise to dominance with a 12-2 record and an appearance in the Sugar Bowl under second-year coach Nick Saban. A year later, Alabama went 14-0 and won its first national championship since 1992. The Crimson Tide has won a total of five national titles and at least 10 games every year since 2008, with an overall record of 139-15.
Second-year middle linebacker Hamilton (27 tackles. 1.5 sacks last year) and third-year outside linebacker Anderson (18 tackles, 2 sacks) — who both could play more prominent roles this year — are two of seven former Alabama players on the Redskins’ active roster. Hamilton was a sixth-round draft choice by the Redskins in 2018 while Anderson was selected in the second round in 2017.
“We know where we want to go and know what we have to do [to succeed],” said Hamilton — who became a starter in December last year — when asked about the culture at Alabama. “As a collective group [in Washington], we’re trying to bring some of the same things like winning and tradition, and just how we go about our business. We know that it takes time.”
The 6-foot-2, 253-pound Anderson said there aren’t many places likes Alabama. So he likes the fact the Redskins have targeted so many Alabama players, particularly on the defensive side of the ball. This year’s Redskins defense also features defensive linemen Jonathan Allen (first round draft pick, 2017) and Daron Payne (first round, 2018) and safety Landon Collins, a fifth-year pro who was signed as a free agent this year.
Each of the aforementioned five players has been part of Alabama defenses that were ranked first in the nation. Over the last 10 years, the Redskins haven’t ranked higher than 10th in the NFL in yards allowed per game and haven’t ranked higher than 15th in points allowed per game.
The 6-0, 235-pound Hamilton said one of the main things he’s working on for next year is learning the playbook better. Anderson is looking to take advantage of the potential for more playing time with the departure of Preston Smith to the Green Bay Packers.
“We’ve got a lot of great players on our defense that can play winning football,” Anderson said. “A lot of us are young, and we’re ready to prove ourselves. A lot of guys are eager to go out there, play together, set a standard and play to it every week.”
Both players said they’re excited about the addition of the strong safety Collins, who comes to the Redskins after making at least 96 tackles in each of his first four years. He’s earned Pro Bowl selections the last three years and was All-Pro in 2016 when he had 125 tackles and five interceptions.
“The NFC East probably two has two of the top three running backs in the NFL with [the Dallas Cowboys’] Zeke [Elliott] and the [New York Giants’] Saquon [Barkley],” Hamilton said. “He’s definitely going to help us tackle those guys and bring leadership and passion to the game.”
Both Hamilton and Anderson would have loved it if Washington’s defense had an even stronger taste of Alabama than it already has. The Redskins claimed former San Francisco 49er inside linebacker Reuben Foster — a first-round pick in the 2017 draft— back in November after he was released. Foster tore his anterior cruciate ligament on the third play of Washington’s first organized team activity in May, ending his year.
“I’m still sick about that,” Anderson said. “He’s a guy who was working so hard, doing everything he was supposed to do. Just got a bad break. I’ve been keeping up with him. He’s down in Tuscaloosa [Alabama] now, rehabbing, ahead of where he’s supposed to be. When we start playing, I know it’s going to be hard for him to watch, but hopefully, he just stays positive. I’m looking forward to next year already to be back out there with him.”
The reason why Foster (29 tackles in 2018 after making 72 as a rookie in 2017) was let go by the 49ers is because he was arrested twice for domestic violence last year. (Charges were eventually dropped in both cases.) His former Alabama teammates would have liked for the public to get a chance to get to know him better this season.
“People got the wrong perception of him,” Hamilton said. “I’ve known him since I was a freshman in high school. I know what he’s about and know what he stands for. I want people to get that image that they really don’t know about Reuben Foster.”
“A lot of people don’t know him,” Anderson said. “They read what they read, but they don’t know him. I’ve known Reuben for eight, nine years. If everybody knew Reuben like I know him, it’d be great for him. He’ll be all right.”
Hamilton will be dealing with a new position coach this year in Rob Ryan. The 20th-year coach has previously served as a defensive coordinator with five teams and will coach the Redskins inside linebackers this year.
“It’s real cool,” Hamilton said. “Rob’s been around football a lot. Whenever you have guys who have been [defensive coordinators] before, that’s a great thing. I think he can make me a better player.”
Anderson and Hamilton had more downtime than expected on Thursday with the start of the parade delayed 50 minutes by a hard-hitting thunderstorm. One of the ways they filled their time was by chatting with Middletown resident Mark Moseley, the former standout Washington Redskins kicker who won the 1982 NFL MVP award, about a common acquaintance.
Moseley’s grandson Reid Entsminger, a former Sherando High School and Shepherd University football and baseball player, served as a strength and conditioning intern with the Redskins during the 2018 season and got to work with both Anderson and Hamilton. Entsminger currently works as a sports performance coach at FASST Training in Winchester.
“He loved the weight room,” said Hamilton of Entsminger. “He’s a cool dude. Fun to be around. Always had a smile on his face. He’s a guy who always pushed us. He definitely pushed me on the field and in the weight room to make me become a better player. He was a good addition for us. He’s got a future in this business.”
As he waited out the rain before the parade, Hamilton, who grew up in Alabama, said he was glad to participate in Thursday’s event.
“We have a lot of small towns in Alabama,” Hamilton said. “I like the small-town vibe [of Middletown]. Everybody’s close and everybody cares about each other in places like that.”
