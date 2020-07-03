MIDDLETOWN — The grand marshals of the Middletown July 4th Celebration Parade on Saturday afternoon will be Washington Redskins linebacker Ryan Anderson, former Redskins cornerback Fred Smoot and Miss Virginia Dot Kelly.
Middletown Mayor Charles Harbaugh IV made the announcement at the Italian Touch restaurant in front of town officials, parade sponsors and members of the community. He thanked the town’s July 4th Committee for their efforts in making the parade happen and Italian Touch for sponsoring the grand marshals. Although the COVID-19 pandemic threatened to cancel this year’s festivities, Harbaugh said he appreciated the committee for pressing on.
“A lot of people probably thought it should have been canceled in May or April, but we kept going and now it’s cleared up a little bit and it looks like we can do a lot of things,” Harbaugh said. “I’m looking forward to it."
Ryan Anderson, who was a grand marshal for Middletown’s Juy 4th Parade last year, played college football at the University of Alabama and won two national championships in 2012 and 2016. He was drafted in the second round by the Washington Redskins in 2017. Fred Smoot was a consensus All-American from Mississippi State in 2000. Drafted in the second round, he played nine years in the NFL with the Washington Redskins and Minnesota Vikings.
“I’m personal friends with Ryan Anderson,” Harbaugh aid. “I’ve had him out hunting and fishing. And he really enjoys MIddletown, he loves Middletown, we are close friends. And I got Fred Smoot from a contact in Loudoun County.”
Dot Kelly is from Hampton. She was Miss Apple Blossom Festival in 2018 and became Miss Virginia in 2019. She is pursuing her masters degree at Shenandoah University and dreams of performing with the Radio City Music Hall Rockettes.
“Here’s a woman who’s Miss Virginia, but all of her events were canceled,” Harbaugh said. “And this is really her first event — her first public parade, her first July 4th in this role. All of her other stuff had been canceled. So this is really cool for her too to get to experience this, because the virus has damaged the early part of her tenure. I just got off the phone with the Miss Virginia organization and they are going to extend her term another year. So that’s good news.”
In addition to the grand marshals, special guests Mark Moseley and Ron McDole — both former Redskins players — will also be featured in the parade.
“No one else does what Mayor Charles Harbaugh IV does for our area,” said Italian Touch owner Danny Brereton in a press release. “The sports figures are great to have in a small town like this and the kids just love seeing them. Italian Touch wants to do our part and make that happen and we are proud to be the Grand Marshal sponsor.”
The Middletown Fourth of July parade begins at 5 p.m. Saturday at the campus of Lord Fairfax Community College and marches south on Main Street. Harbaugh said that as of Thursday there were 57 parade entries, but noted that some of those entries are multiple units like motorcycle clubs and car clubs. Before the parade there will be a softball tournament in the town park at 8 a.m. and a house decorating contest. On Saturday there will be food vendors spread throughout town, including Italian Touch, Scoops and Swirls and Shaffer's BBQ. Saturday’s festivities will conclude with a firework show at 9:15 p.m.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, town officials say the parade must be “contactless” with no candy thrown, no shaking of hands and no passing out of materials. The town government has canceled the judges table and announcers table to prevent people from gathering. In addition, craft show, kids games and concerts in the park have been canceled. Social distancing signage will be placed around town and people are strongly encouraged to consider social distancing and masks.
Harbaugh said Saturday’s events have been planned since February by the July 4th committee.
