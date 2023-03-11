WINCHESTER — Following 15 hours of deliberation over two days, a Frederick County Circuit Court jury on Friday night convicted Joshua Michael Reed on three of five felony counts related inflicting severe injuries on his daughter when she was just 3 months old.
As a result of Reed's assault, the little girl who is now 2 years old was rendered permanently blind.
The 39-year-old Reed was indicted by a Frederick County Circuit Court grand jury on Sept. 9, 2021, on a total of five charges stemming from two separate incidents.
The first two counts — child abuse by a parent that resulted in injury and child cruelty that resulted in injury — were tied to an incident on Jan. 16, 2021, when the baby reportedly suffered bruising and other injuries due to what Reed claimed was an accident. The infant was just 15 days old at the time.
The remaining three felonies — child abuse by a parent that resulted in injury, child cruelty that resulted in injury and malicious wounding — stem from an incident that took place on the morning of April 25, 2021, that left the baby blind, bruised and suffering from broken bones.
The 12-member jury could not reach consensus on the first two charges. After Judge William W. Eldridge IV asked the panel at 8:15 p.m. Friday if further deliberations could lead to a verdict, the jury foreman said the panel was deadlocked and everyone felt adamant about their positions. Eldridge declared a mistrial on the alleged Jan. 16, 2021, offenses.
Jurors were unanimous on the remaining three charges from April 25, 2021, which was when the baby was permanently blinded. Reed was found guilty on all three counts in that incident.
Last week's trial was the second attempt to convict Reed for abusing his baby daughter. The first jury trial in Frederick County Circuit Court began on Oct. 17 but came to an abrupt halt three days later when jurors got a glimpse of Reed being walked into the Joint Judicial Center wearing a jumpsuit issued by the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center. Eldridge declared a mistrial that day because in Virginia jurors are not allowed to see defendants in shackles or a jail uniform because it can potentially taint their opinions regarding guilt or innocence.
Reed's second trial began on March 6 with the selection of 14 jurors — 12 panelists plus two alternates — from an 80-person jury pool.
The next morning, the baby's mother offered tearful testimony about the incidents that led to her child losing her eyesight due to dislocated lenses and detached retinas, and suffering fractures to her ribs, right tibia (shinbone) and right clavicle (collarbone).
The mother said the baby was always content when she was with her but would cry for long periods of time when she was with Reed, who was her live-in boyfriend. She also said the baby suffered occasional bumps and bruises while with Reed, but the mother accepted her boyfriend's explanations that all the marks on the infant's body were due to simple accidents.
On the morning of April 25, 2021, the mother was working in her home office and Reed was alone with the girl, now 3 months old, in the living room of their Frederick County home. The mother said she came running when she heard the baby crying hysterically.
When the mother entered the living room, her daughter "was screaming and her eye was swollen underneath," she testified on Tuesday. "It was turning colors."
A short time later, the mother said, the swelling had worsened and her baby's left eye was bloodshot. She told Reed they needed to take her to a doctor immediately, but he wanted to wait until that evening when the girl had a previously scheduled appointment with her pediatrician. The mother prevailed and she and Reed took the baby to the MedExpress Urgent Care at 207 Gateway Drive near Winchester, then to Winchester Medical Center's Emergency Department.
When physicians at Winchester Medical Center saw the severity of the baby's eye injury, they transferred the child to Inova Fairfax Medical Campus. In Fairfax, doctors performed a full body scan and discovered the baby had permanently lost her eyesight and had several broken bones that were in various stages of healing. The baby was then transferred to Children's National Hospital in Washington, D.C., and the Frederick County Sheriff's Office was notified of a possible case of child abuse.
While on the witness stand Tuesday, the baby's mother was shown photos of her daughter's injuries that were taken by medical staff on April 25 and 27, 2021. Every time Frederick County Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Kristen Zalenski held up a picture showing the baby with a severely bruised eye, the mother sobbed and turned away. Eldridge eventually called for a 10-minute recess so the mother could compose herself.
When the photos of the baby's injuries were passed around among the jurors, one man on the panel looked at the first picture he was handed, shook his head and stared directly at Reed. The defendant showed no response.
On Friday night, as Eldridge was thanking the jury for their attention and service, Reed looked at the jurors and nodded as a show of respect. Reed then shook hands with his defense attorneys, David Hensley and Ryan Nuzzo, and thanked them for their representation.
After dismissing the jury, Eldridge ordered that a pre-sentence report be prepared for Reed and scheduled a sentencing hearing for May 30. Prosecuting attorneys Kristen Zalenski and Heather Enloe of the Frederick County Commonwealth's Attorney's Office are expected on that date to decide if they will drop the two remaining charges that ended with a hung jury or continue to seek convictions.
Reed faces a maximum sentence of life in prison. He is being held without bond in the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center near Winchester, where he has been in custody since Sept. 29, 2021.
