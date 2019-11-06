WINCHESTER — Shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday, with six of Winchester's seven precincts reporting, it appeared that a referendum on an elected School Board was well on its way to approval.
The referendum asked voters if they wanted to elect school board members or stick with a board appointed by City Council.
As of 9:20 p.m., the "yes" votes on the referendum outnumbered the "no's" 3,319 to 1,942. The only precinct that had not been counted was Virginia Avenue Charlotte DeHart Elementary School in Winchester's Ward 2.
"The people have the power now," said Winchester parent and Handley High School teacher Danielle Bostick, one of the organizers of a petition drive to get the referendum on the ballot. "We have a say in our schools."
Tabulating the votes took longer than usual Tuesday due to a problem when the polls opened and voting machines in five of Winchester's six precincts malfunctioned.
Winchester Voter Registrar Elizabeth Martin said a software glitch made machines at Virginia Avenue Charlotte DeHart Elementary School in Ward 2, the War Memorial Building in Ward 3, and Victory Church and Frederick Douglass Elementary School in Ward 4 think it was Monday night. Since the machines believed precincts wouldn't open for another eight to 10 hours, a fraud prevention mechanism prevented them from being used by voters.
Once the problem was determined, Martin said, the timers were reset administratively and the machines operated normally.
When the machines were down, all votes were stored in secure ballot bins. Martin said that's the procedure outlined in the Code of Virginia for power outages and other issues that make the machines inoperable.
The stored ballots were then hand-counted by a bipartisan team of Winchester election officers after the polls closed at 7 p.m. Martin said representatives from the Democrats and Republicans were invited to witness the count.
Tuesday's voting results will remain unofficial until they are certified later this month by the Virginia Department of Elections.
