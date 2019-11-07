WINCHESTER — City voters have decided to switch from an appointed to an elected School Board.
“I didn’t know I could be this happy,” said city resident Roya Milotte, who organized a petition drive to get a referendum for an elected school board on Tuesday’s ballot. “The turnout was amazing.”
A total of 3,909 people, or 63.5% of ballots cast, voted in favor of switching to an elected board, while 2,249 people (36.5%) wanted to stick with Winchester’s traditional system of having City Council appoint School Board members.
Milotte said she was especially proud of her home district, Ward 3, where the referendum’s margin of victory was 73.6% to 26.4%.
Now that voters have spoken, what happens next?
According to sections 22.1 and 15.2 of the Code of Virginia, the first Winchester School Board election will be on Nov. 3 to fill the seats of any members whose terms expire next year.
Three current board members — Allyson Pate, Richard Bell and Marie Imoh — are serving terms that expire next year. Only Imoh’s seat is expected to be filled, though, because the board plans to reduce its size from seven to nine members when Pate’s and Bell’s terms expire on June 30. The end of Imoh’s term will automatically be extended to Dec. 31, meaning she will serve until the voters choose her successor.
The School Board currently has one vacancy in Ward 2. That seat will also come up for election next year if City Council fails to appoint someone to complete the term prior to Nov. 3.
After next year’s election, any appointed board member whose term is due to expire will have their service extended to Dec. 31 of that year. This process will continue until the end of 2022, when every board seat should be filled by an elected representative.
Board members will be elected to four-year terms, and the appointed members currently serving will have the option of running for election.
It will be up to the elected board, with oversight from City Council, to determine if there will be term limits or salaries for members. Currently, Winchester School Board members are unpaid and are limited to serving two consecutive four-year terms.
Milotte said she is not interested in seeking election next year, but will support her current Ward 3 representative, Elyus Wallace, if he decides to run when his appointment expires in 2021.
She also plans on transforming a committee established to support the referendum into a non-partisan panel that will help people who want to run for School Board seats.
Milotte and Handley High School teacher Danielle Bostick spearheaded a petition drive to get the referendum on Tuesday’s ballot due to their dissatisfaction with council’s appointment process and the School Board’s handling of a sexual assault case involving Bostick’s teenage daughter.
Milotte said she was incensed to hear City Council members say earlier this year that no one was appointed to a long-vacant Ward 3 seat because no citizens applied to serve. However, she said she and Wallace both interviewed with council’s selection committee last year. Wallace was rejected by the committee and Milotte never heard back from anyone, but, on June 25, council appointed Wallace to the position.
Bostick’s daughter was 15 when she was sexually assaulted by a fellow student in a city park in the summer of 2017. Bostick accused Winchester Public Schools and the School Board of violating federal Title IX regulations by not adequately shielding her daughter from her attacker when they were both attending Handley High School. The girl has since left Handley and attends a private school.
“The people have the power now,” an emotional Bostick said Tuesday night. “We have a say in our schools.”
The referendum approved Tuesday was the first citizen-initiated voter referendum to ever appear on a Winchester ballot. Its passage means that only 15 of Virginia’s 133 school boards remain selected by appointment.
There is an open US Dept of Education civil rights investigation into WPS and there was legislation that passed unanimously in VA in direct response to WPS' failures in the Title IX matter. This is not about one issue, though, it is about having an indeoendent school board that is accountable to the people. And, now we will have that.
