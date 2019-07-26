WINCHESTER — City voters will have the opportunity to decide if they want an elected or appointed School Board.
Winchester Voter Registrar Elizabeth Martin said on Thursday afternoon she had verified enough signatures on a citizen petition to certify the document to the state Department of Elections.
Martin notified Winchester Circuit Court Clerk Terry Whittle of the certification, which clears the way for the court to officially direct Martin to add the referendum to the ballot for the Nov. 5 general election.
“Oh my God,” Dani Bostick, a petition organizer, said Thursday after hearing the petition had been certified. “Oh wow, that’s exciting.”
The referendum question for voters will read: “Shall the method of selecting the School Board be changed from appointment by the governing body to direct election by the voters?”
City Council currently interviews, nominates and appoints members of the Winchester School Board. Citizens can voice their support or opposition of candidates at public hearings but have no say in the selection process.
Council voted Tuesday to reduce the School Board’s size from nine to seven members. If the change is approved by the General Assembly, the downsizing will occur on July 1, 2020.
If the referendum is approved on Nov. 5, School Board seats will become elected positions and city voters will decide who serves.
The first board election would be in November of 2020. Subsequent elections would be held as the terms of appointed members expire, so it would take several years to fully phase in an elected board.
“If the same mix of people that we spoke to goes out to vote, it will pass,” said Roya Milotte, a Ward 3 resident who started the petition drive on April 5 and paid $225 of her own money to file the signatures with the court on July 15.
Milotte has said she started the petition due to dissatisfaction with City Council’s failure to appoint a Ward 3 School Board representative for more than a year and anger over how the school system handled the case of Bostick’s teenage daughter, who was sexually assaulted by a fellow student in a city park two years ago. Bostick accused Winchester Public Schools and the School Board of violating federal Title IX regulations by not adequately shielding her daughter from her attacker when both teens were attending Handley High School.
“I’m really happy the hard work [of collecting signatures] paid off, but I’m more happy for the people of Winchester,” Bostick said. “They’ll get to choose if they want an elected School Board.”
Bostick, a Latin teacher at Handley High School, joined the petition drive on June 4 and said she spent “probably eight hours a day, every day” collecting signatures.
Many of the people who signed the petition had no idea that Winchester’s School Board is appointed, not elected.
“They were really, really surprised in a bad way,” Bostick said.
For the petition to be certified, organizers needed signatures from 10% of the 15,364 people who were registered, active voters in Winchester as of Jan. 1.
Martin said she stopped counting once she verified 1,537 signatures, the minimum number required. To reach that point, she processed about 1,700 of the 2,258 names on the petition.
Whittle has said this was the first public petition for a voter referendum that had been filed during his 33 years with the Winchester Circuit Court Clerk’s Office.
Martin said it was exciting to witness democracy in action, and she believes the referendum will draw more people to the polls in a year with no presidential election and only one local race to select the retiring Whittle’s successor.
“This will get a whole new activism out there,” Martin said.
