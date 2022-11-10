Town Council candidates in Stephens City and Middletown cruised to victory on Tuesday, as they were all incumbents who ran unopposed.
Mike Diaz was reelected mayor of Stephens City with 542 votes. There were 29 write-ins. Linden Fravel III, Regina Swygert-Smith and Linden Fravel Jr. were reelected to Stephens City Town Council with 444 votes, 455 votes and 428 votes, respectively. There were 22 write-ins.
Town voters also approved a $2.46 million bond referendum to renovate the old Stephens City School on Main Street into town municipal offices and community center. The referendum received 479 “yes” votes, or 76.4%, to 148 “no” votes, or 23.6%.
In the Middletown Town Council race, Carole Snyder Jones received 304 votes, Jeffrey H. Pennington 303 votes and Daniel S. Fink 269 votes. There were 14 write-ins.
Some votes, such as provisional ballots cast on Election Day, have not yet been tallied. Election results are unofficial until certified.
Council members in both jurisdictions serve four-year terms. The panels are nonpartisan.
