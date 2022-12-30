Reflecting on fishing

Winchester native Mack McDonald has been fishing in Wilkins Lake in Winchester’s Jim Barnett Park since 1984 and Tuesday found him casting a line from a spot on the south side of the lake as morning clouds are reflected on the surface. McDonald says he fishes four to five times a week, weather permitting.

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

