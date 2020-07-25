WINCHESTER — The Northern Shenandoah Valley has finally received a respite from the stifling heat and humidity that dominated the area for most of the week.
Unfortunately, it's only temporary. National Weather Service Meteorologist Austin Mansfield said temperatures will start climbing again on Sunday, and the first part of the upcoming week will be hot, humid and downright miserable.
"We'll have a nice, oppressive heat building back in through Tuesday and Wednesday," Mansfield said on Friday. "You'll see a return to the triple-digit heat indices."
A heat index is an indication of how hot it feels when the temperature and humidity rise in tandem. For example, high temperatures in the Winchester area were in the mid- to upper-90s for most of this week but, when combined with high humidity, the outside temperature felt more like 105 degrees.
Mansfield said an upper-level trough currently sweeping in from the Midwest is pushing a cold front ahead of it. Concurrently, a warming trend is expected to roll over the Mid-Atlantic states on Monday, bringing with it temperatures in the mid-90s. The combination of the two weather systems will raise the region's humidity levels and create the chance of thunderstorms, some of which could be severe, on Tuesday and Wednesday.
"It looks like we'll begin to dry out and leave the humidity behind on Thursday and Friday," Mansfield said. "A lot better than it has been."
On the positive side, any rain produced by the two weather systems will be badly needed. Mansfield said the Northern Shenandoah Valley is experiencing a moderate drought, and parts of central Virginia are in a severe drought.
"That's kind of been the case over the northeast area of the United States over the last two or three months," he said.
Fortunately, Mansfield said the drought may be short-lived. Anticipated weather patterns for the next few weeks should bring more rain to the region, meaning drought conditions won't worsen and could even be eliminated.
Meanwhile, Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring is reminding animal control officers throughout the commonwealth to be watchful for pets who are being left out in the heat without water, shelter and other safeguards.
Virginia recently strengthened its animal cruelty laws to forbid people from tethering pets outside during heat advisories, severe weather warnings, freezing and sub-freezing temperatures, and when there are active hurricane or tropical storm warnings.
"Extreme temperatures, like what we are currently experiencing here in Virginia, pose a real threat to the health and safety of animals that are left outside without adequate shelter or water," Herring said Friday in a media release. "These new laws further protect animals, require owners to protect their animals from the elements with adequate shelter, and give law enforcement the tools they need to ensure the health and safety of animals."
Leaving an animal trapped in a hot car or improperly exposed to the elements can be considered animal cruelty, a Class 1 misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in jail, the release states.
For the latest forecast information from the National Weather Service, visit weather.gov.
