WINCHESTER — The invasive spotted lanternfly is on the move in Virginia.
“Our area, Winchester and Frederick County, is ground zero for spotted lanternfly,” said Mark Sutphin, a Virginia Cooperative Extension agriculture and natural resources horticulture agent based in Frederick County.
Since being discovered in Frederick County in 2018, the destructive pest spread to Clarke County in 2019, then it was reported in Warren, Shenandoah and Augusta counties in 2020, according to a Virginia Cooperative Extension map. This year, it has been reported in the city of Lynchburg and the counties of Page, Rockingham, Prince William and Albermarle.
The spread of the spotted lanternfly (scientific name Lycorma delicatula) is a concern because it is destructive to trees, crops and plants.
Experts believe the insect made its way from Asia to Pennsylvania in 2014 on a delivery of ornamental landscaping stone. The infestation spread as the stone was delivered to other localities.
To try to slow the spread of the insect, the city of Winchester and the counties of Frederick, Clarke and Warren are under a quarantine by the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. Localities under quarantine require businesses to obtain a permit showing they are taking steps to guarantee their shipments are free of the insect.
In the Winchester area, the presence of the spotted lanternfly is “well-established,” Supthin said, and the insects have been “quite bothersome” this year for many residents, businesses and farmers. He said grape crops are the primary concern. This summer, the spotted lanternfly has been found in two Frederick County vineyards.
“If left untreated, multiple years of infestation can kill vines,” Sutphin said. “So the vineyards there are having to significantly increase their insecticide management techniques.”
According to Sutphin, eradicating the spotted lanternfly is not a realistic goal for the foreseeable future.
Trying to suppress the insect is a continuous effort. After spraying and managing an area, the spotted lanternfly continues to re-invade from surrounding areas.
Virginia Cooperative Extension, the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, and the United States Department of Agriculture are working together on controlling the infestation.
Sutphin said insecticide treatments are being used in hot spot areas and high-risk movement areas. He said most of the insecticides kill the spotted lanternfly.
Kyle Rhodes, spotted lanternfly field supervisor for the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, said the agencies set up traps and spray insecticides based on numerous factors — including the level of infestation, the cooperation of a homeowner or business, and the number of resources available.
“Our plan is to slow the spread and try to prevent our agriculture resources and our neighboring homeowners from being overwhelmed,” Rhodes said.
Since the pest is well-established in the area, residents should only alert agencies if there is an unusually high infestation, such as hundreds or thousands of the insect in a single location.
Here are some measures people can take to help mitigate the spotted lanternfly:
- If you see an egg mass, destroy it by scraping it off. Eggs can then be dropped into rubbing alcohol, hand sanitizer, burned, or crushed with your shoe.
- People who live in localities under quarantine should make an effort to ensure they aren't transporting spotted lanternflies on their vehicles to other areas.
- Wrap trees with a sticky band to trap the spotted lanternfly.
- Use dormant oil as a spot spray on egg masses, but only in late winter and before bud break in the spring. Some horticultural oils and paraffinic oils can be used as a spot spray on egg masses on trees in the growing season, but these materials should be tested on a few branches first to ensure they will not harm the tree. The extension servcie recommends waiting two weeks and retreating the entire tree if no damage is observed to the tree. Do not use oil sprays as a preventative application to a tree against egg-laying by spotted lanterfly; this is not effective.
- Remove trees of heaven, as it is an invasive species and is known to be a preferred host for the spotted lanternfly. Tree of heaven near a house should be cut and treated with an herbicide to prevent resprouting. Multiple applications may be necessary to kill the tree completely.
- Use insecticides. Spray hardwood trees with contact insecticides such as carbaryl, bifenthrin or pyrethrin May through October. The contact insecticides should be applied to tree surfaces where spotted lanternflies are found feeding and walking. Contact insecticides will kill spotted lanternflies when they are sprayed directly onto the insect or when the insect walks over a surface containing insecticide residue. Residents can also use systemic insecticides such as imidacloprid and Dinotefuran, which can be injected into a tree or applied to the soil around it.
“The biggest help is not to move it [the spotted lanternfly] to other areas beyond ours,” Rhodes said. “Even some parts of western Frederick county are not infested. Residents who live in that area who work in the center of the county or Winchester don’t want to offer this insect a hitchhiking home.”
Do not, however, use a blowtorch to kill spotted lanternflies, which some callers to the extension service have asked about. Officials said that is dangerous and not efficient.
For more information on the spotted lanternfly, visit ext.vt.edu/agriculture/commercial-horticulture/spotted-lanternfly.html or vdacs.virginia.gov/plant-industry-services.shtml. VDACS can be contacted at 804-920-5558 or 804-786-3515.
