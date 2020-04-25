The Lord Fairfax Health District reported its first COVID-19 related death Friday afternoon after a Shenandoah County resident who was confirmed to have the virus died.
“This tragic event underscores [the] fact that COVID-19 is widespread in the Valley and throughout Virginia, and it is up to all of us to minimize its effect,” Dr. Colin Greene, the director of the health district, states in a release. “Everyone, especially high-risk individuals, are strongly advised to take steps to minimize contact with others who are ill: practice social distancing, stay at home as much as possible, and wear a cloth face covering when outside the home and likely to encounter others.”
The death did not appear on the Virginia Department of Health’s site on Friday because confirmation came in after the site had been updated in the morning. The district did report 22 new cases Friday, bringing its total to 256.
Frederick County didn’t report any new cases or hospitalizations, holding numbers there at 87 cases and nine hospitalizations; Shenandoah County reported eight new cases, bringing its total to 65 cases and 10 hospitalizations. Warren County also reported new cases, bringing its total to 36 cases and three hospitalizations. Winchester City reported 31 cases with no hospitalizations; Page County’s count continued to rise, reporting 30 cases and eight hospitalizations while Clarke County remained steady with seven cases and one hospitalization.
The state health department’s dashboard does not record presumed cases — cases diagnosed by doctors interacting with patients but not conducting tests — in their figures for localities.
