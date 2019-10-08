WINCHESTER — The Northern Shenandoah Valley Regional Commission has launched a study to find a solution for the region’s recycling issues
The roughly six-month study, being done by SCS Engineers for $44,980, will examine the recycling market and propose possible solutions for the recycling problems being faced by Winchester and the counties of Frederick, Clarke, Shenandoah, Page and Warren. The study will examine the feasibility of creating a centralized recycling location for the localities.
Numerous challenges are occurring in the worldwide recycling market, in large part because China announced in 2017 it would stop accepting 24 kinds of recyclables including unsorted paper, plastics and cardboard. Since then, the United States and other countries have encountered difficulty getting rid of certain recyclable materials.
Prior to starting the regional study, SCS Engineers began a study for the Frederick County Regional Landfill that will look at various short-term and long-term options for managing recyclables for the landfill, which serves Frederick, Clarke and Winchester. That study is expected to be completed before the end of the year. The contract for the regional study was executed on Sept. 19.
Commission Executive Director Brandon Davis said SCS Engineers will use the information from the first study to inform the regional one so efforts are not duplicated.
“We don’t know what the outcome will be, but the purpose and effort [of the study] is to determine what options exist to make recycling more effective and more efficient for the region as a whole,” Davis said. “I know all of our communities are facing challenges with their recycling programs. We thought there was a chance to explore and find efficiencies through collaboration.
Davis said the regional recycling study should wrap up early next year. The study will involve collaboration with a steering committee comprised of solid waste managers from the local jurisdictions.
