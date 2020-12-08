WINCHESTER — Despite a spike in new unemployment claims for the week ending Nov. 21, Virginia's jobless numbers dropped to the lowest point since mid-March when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
For the week ending Nov. 21, the Virginia Employment Commission reported 12,234 seasonally unadjusted initial, or new, jobless claims. That's an increase of 1,146 claimants from the previous week — the highest level in nearly a month. A week later, the number of initial claims dropped back down to 8,606, which was the 19th largest decrease among states nationwide.
Total continued claims dropped from 81,138 to 72,305 during the same period.
Nationwide, for the week ending Nov. 28, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 712,000, a decrease of 75,000 from the previous week.
The Northern Shenandoah Valley was mostly unaffected by the small statewide spike in initial unemployment filings.
Regionally, no county or city had more than 57 initial jobless claims during the week ending Nov. 21. A week later, no locality had more than 30.
Clarke County continues to lead the way with the lowest number of initial claims, posting 14 for the week ending Nov. 7, followed by eight, 11 and 11 to close out the month.
Frederick County saw a decrease in the number of initial jobless claims, starting November with 63 and whittling it down to 44, 39 and 29 to close out the month. Shenandoah County started the month with 18 initial jobless claims for the week ending Nov. 7 and followed that with 21, 26 and 22 in subsequent weeks. Winchester posted 16, 29, 35 and 30 initial jobless claims over the same period.
Warren County had an up-and-down November, posting 50 initial claims for the week ending Nov. 7, followed by 29, 57 and 16.
October local unemployment rates show the region's joblessness is improving.
After some counties saw their state rankings slide in September’s data, October’s saw each county move up the list.
Clarke County’s 3.4% jobless rate was the lowest in the region, going from 12th-best to ninth. Frederick County moved up to ninth as well with a jobless rate of 3.4%. Shenandoah County had an unemployment rate of 3.9% (31st to 28th) while Warren County had a 4.3% jobless rate (50th to 45th). Winchester’s rate improved to 4.7% but dropped in the rankings from 60th to 62nd, the only regional area to move down on the list.
Highland County had the lowest unemployment rate in Virginia in September at 2.5%. Petersburg had the highest at 13.8%, both of which are big improvements from the previous month.
Virginia’s unemployment rate for October was 5.1%, down from 6.1% in September.
The nationwide unemployment rate in October was 6.6%, down from September’s 7.7%.
