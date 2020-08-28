Though coronavirus cases around Virginia have generally been up in recent weeks, the Lord Fairfax Health District has not been impacted as greatly as other areas around the commonwealth, according to Dr. Colin Greene, director of the district, which covers Winchester and the counties of Clarke, Frederick, Page, Shenandoah and Warren.
The community’s transmission rate of the virus is in the low category of a scale of measurement used by the Harvard Global Health Institute, he said.
Though another peak in cases could happen later this fall, Greene said the data changes almost daily and is based on statistical factors, “with lots of assumptions built in.”
One factor that could contribute to a rise in cases this fall is the reopening of schools, he said.
A potential peak of Nov. 1 suggested Tuesday by the University of Virginia model officials at the VDH “is purely hypothetical,” Greene said.
Around the district, he said, transmission rates have remained relatively low in recent weeks at fewer than 20 a day, promising while statistical.
“Even those figures can be skewed by a single outbreak,” he added.
Statewide, there were an additional 823 cases reported on Wednesday, down from Tuesday’s 1,005 new cases. Wednesday also saw 67 additional hospitalizations and 21 additional deaths compared with Tuesday’s 52 new hospitalizations and 23 new deaths.
The Lord Fairfax Health District reported five new cases Wednesday with no additional hospitalizations or deaths, down from Tuesday’s 18 new cases, two new hospitalizations and one death.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.