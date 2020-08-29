WINCHESTER — Severe thunderstorms are possible today as northwest Virginia sees the remnants of Hurricane Laura.
Laura came ashore along the Louisiana coast early Thursday as a powerful Category 4 hurricane, causing widespread damage and many thousands of power outages as it moved inland. At least 11 deaths so far have been attributed to the cyclone, which forecasters described as one of the strongest storms to ever strike the mainland United States.
After moving north, Laura had weakened to a tropical depression Friday afternoon and was centered near the Missouri/Arkansas border. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Weather Prediction Center was anticipating the storm to shift eastward and cross the central Appalachians today before becoming absorbed by an approaching cold front expected to move off the mid-Atlantic coastline by late this evening.
Much of Virginia is expected to get up to 2 inches of rain through Sunday morning. Yet a map on the Weather Prediction Center's website shows only up to an inch is expected to fall across the Winchester/Frederick County/Clarke County area. The center advises, though, that rainfall could be heavier in certain spots.
An official forecast for the Winchester area by the National Weather Service (NWS) office in Sterling called for showers and possibly a thunderstorm today, with skies likely clearing by tonight. Sustained winds of no more than 8 mph were expected.
But any storm that brews could turn severe due to atmospheric instability.
"A few tornadoes can't be ruled out ... mainly across central Virginia to southern Maryland" if enough instability occurs, read a statement on the weather service's website.
Overall, "damaging wind gusts from organized severe thunderstorms are possible," the statement read. "An isolated instance of flooding is also possible" at some locations.
Friday afternoon, numerous heavy storms were occurring over northern Virginia and West Virginia, western and eastern Maryland and southwestern Pennsylvania, where a tornado warning was issued at one point. Meteorologist Michael Souza in Sterling said forecasters there were too busy monitoring the storms to be interviewed.
A severe thunderstorm moved through western Frederick County and Winchester around 4:45-5:30 p.m. Friday. Doppler radar indicated 60 mph wind gusts and quarter-sized hail with the storm.
The Winchester Regional Airport reported .11 inches of rain and a wind gust of 31 mph during the storm, data on the NWS website showed.
