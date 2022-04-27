This is an example of the Putin Huylo label that will appear on beer cans starting this Friday at eight regional breweries, including Winchester Brew Works. The breweries collaborated on a special brew of Putin Huylo beer to raise money for the people of Ukraine. The recipe for the ale was provided by its originator, Pravda Brewery of Lviv, Ukraine, which stopped making beer and started making Molotov cocktails after the Russians invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.