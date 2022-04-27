WINCHESTER — Thanks to a partnership between eight regional breweries, area residents will be able to help the people of Ukraine by drinking beer.
The beer in question is a special golden ale called Putin Huylo, which was brewed on March 25 at Ornery Beer Co. in Manassas by brewmasters from all eight participating breweries, including Winchester Brew Works at 320 N. Cameron St.
“Ornery reached out to start this Northern Virginia brewery collaboration, along with Lake Anne Brew House in Reston,” Winchester Brew Works co-owner Holly Redding said on Monday.
Now that the batch of Putin Huylo has had a month in the fermenter, 8,000 16-ounce cans are being prepared today in Manassas and will be available for purchase starting Friday at Ornery, Winchester Brew Works, Lake Anne Brew House and the five other participating breweries: Fair Winds Brewing Co. of Lorton, Caboose Brewing Co. of Vienna and Merrifield, Quattro Goombas of Aldie, Loudoun Brewing Co. of Leesburg and Tucked Away Brewing Co. of Manassas.
The limited-edition Putin Huylo will be sold exclusively at the participating breweries. Redding said Winchester Brew Works will receive 30 cases of four-packs that are priced at $20 each.
“Everybody’s releasing it in cans only, but we will have it available to drink on site from the can,” she said.
On Monday, the eight participating breweries will donate a total of $20,000 to be divided among three organizations that are providing humanitarian assistance to the people of Ukraine: World Central Kitchen, GlobalGiving‘s Ukraine crisis relief fund and Pravda Brewery‘s food kitchen in Lviv, Ukraine.
While it may seem odd to donate money to a brewery, Redding said they’re doing so because Pravda Brewery in Lviv has been at the forefront helping Ukrainian citizens since the Russian invasion began on Feb. 24.
“They were the brewery that started making Molotov cocktails with their bottles instead of brewing beer because they needed to protect their people,” Redding said.
Pravda Brewery is also the creator of Putin Huylo, which is a dry-hopped golden ale with 8% alcohol by volume. When the brewery switched to making Molotov cocktails, it continued to put Putin Huylo labels on the bottles of flammable liquid to send a message to the Russian invaders.
To help the people of Ukraine, Pravda Brewery shared the recipe and label images for Putin Huylo on the website brewforukraine.beer so other breweries could produce and sell the ale in exchange for a portion of the proceeds being donated to Ukrainian relief efforts.
“Several breweries around the world have been doing the same general recipe” in order to raise money for Ukraine, Redding said.
And just in case you’re wondering, “Putin huylo” is a Russian-language phrase popularized in Ukraine that has been used since 2014 as a slur against Russian President Vladimir Putin. We can’t print the phrase’s English translation in a family newspaper, but suffice it to say that it refers to Putin in a derogatory fashion.
