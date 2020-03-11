WINCHESTER — Recent employment trends in the region varied by county but generally saw a rise from recent years, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages (QCEW) statistics for Quarter 3, which show data from July to September of 2019, were released by the BLS last week. The data shows differences in employment, number of establishments and average weekly wages for counties and cities across the country. The QCEW numbers include both private and government-owned establishments.
Regionally, numbers fluctuated in Quarter 3, which runs from July to September.
During Quarter 3, Clarke and Shenandoah counties saw a consistent decline in employment numbers for each month. Frederick County and Winchester saw a rise between July and August, but then a decline in September. Warren County, however, sustained an uptick in employment throughout the quarter.
Monthly breakdowns were as followed, from July to September:
Clarke County: 4,068 to 4,032 to 4,022;
Frederick County: 33,303 to 33,529 to 33,127;
Shenandoah County: 14,503 to 14,375 to 14,220;
Warren County: 12,624 to 12,719 to 12,817;
Winchester: 25,349 to 25,497 to 25,392.
Overall numbers in the third quarter, though, were still generally stronger than Quarter 2, which runs from April to June.
Numbers for 2019 were as followed, from the start of Quarter 2 to the end of Quarter 3:
Clarke County: 3,927 to 4,022;
Frederick County: 32,586 to 33,127;
Shenandoah County: 14,141 to 14,220;
Warren County: 12,582 to 12,817;
Winchester: 25,528 to 25,392.
“QCEW data is heavily reliant on administrative payroll data, so it can go up and down from month to month because of business fluctuations — businesses closing and opening, payroll expansions and contractions — that do not necessarily reflect underlying labor market or economic conditions,” Timothy Aylor, senior economist with the Virginia Employment Commission, said. “Also, some of these effects can be more noticeable in small counties with fewer businesses — and with large, key employers that can push the needle. Third, rural counties like those that you’re studying often have seasonality in key industries like agriculture-related businesses, travel and tourism related-businesses and education employers.”
A look back to 2018 and 2017 saw similar trends from Quarter 2 to Quarter 3.
In 2018, Clarke’s employment numbers went down consistently in Quarter 3 while Shenandoah and Frederick counties had a slight rise in September. Warren rose through August but fell in September and Winchester rose slightly in July and August before finally dropping in September.
Numbers for 2018 were as follows, from the start of Quarter 2 to the end of Quarter 3:
Clarke County: 3,833 to 3,823;
Frederick County: 31,503 to 32,444;
Shenandoah County: 14,274 to 14,147;
Warren County: 12,597 to 12,877;
Winchester: 25,685 to 25,494.
In 2017, employment numbers in Clarke and Shenandoah went up through Quarter 2 but were down consistently through Quarter 3 while Frederick and Warren counties along with Winchester fluctuated month to month but ultimately ended down.
Numbers for 2017 went as follows, from the start of Quarter 2 to the end of Quarter 3:
Clarke County: 3,982 to 4,023;
Frederick County: 31,056 to 31,295;
Shenandoah County: 13,711 to 13,726;
Warren County: 12,216 to 12,327;
Winchester: 25,140 to 25,275.
From the end of Quarter 2 to the end of Quarter 3, each area lost businesses, too, which helps explain a decline in employment. The number of establishments went down by 11 in Shenandoah County, six in Warren, five in Winchester, three in Frederick and one in Clarke.
The number of establishments is described by the BLS as places of business whose activities were reported to the Unemployment Insurance System for the quarter,
“These effects can be more noticeable during the third quarter of the year with its crop harvests, summer travel and school schedules,” Aylor explained. “Manufacturers also can be seasonal regarding production, which can cause employment fluctuations.”
According to the BLS website, Virginia ranks seventh in the nation in terms of having the lowest unemployment rate at 2.8%. Data also showed Virginia had an employment-population rate of 64.3%
The Virginia Employment Commission’s website, which features the current 10-year plan, breaks down predictions and forecasts through 2026.
The forecast says Virginia employment is expected to grow 10.1% by 2026, exceeding the national growth of 7.4%.
The forecast says those in the health care and social assistance field should see an increase in job opportunities of about 113,000. Professional, scientific and technical services should see an increase of about 72,000 jobs and educational services should see an increase of about 41,433.
