WINCHESTER — The regional jail’s annual budget will increase to $25 million on July 1, up nearly $1.6 million from the current budget.
The 4% increase was approved by jail authority board members last month. It includes a $644,000 cost-of-living allowance for Frederick County employees which includes jail workers. The Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center at 141 Fort Collier Road in Frederick County has about 185 employees including 139 corrections officers. There are 10 unfilled officer positions.
Besides the COLA, other increases include $127,000 more for health insurance and $114,000 for overtime, including for employees substituting for coworkers out due to the coronavirus pandemic.
A COVID-19 outbreak occurred in January and February at the jail. Roughly 60 staff and 155 inmates have been infected since the outbreak, according to Superintendent Clay A. Corbin. No one has died or gotten seriously ill.
The virus has also meant cleaning at the jail has increased from three to six times per day. Cleaning supplies and gloves accounted for $124,000 of the budget increase.
"COVID kind of threw some wrenches at us," Corbin said. "A box of gloves was $5 and it went to $20 and our volume of use went through the roof because of cleaning."
After the virus was declared a pandemic in March of last year, experts said it stayed on surfaces for up to 24 hours and could be easily contracted through touch. But last month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said there is only a one in 10,000 chance of transmission through surfaces.
Corbin said he'll consider cutting back on cleaning if infections continue dropping, but wants to err on the side of caution. He noted jails are incubators for all diseases because of cramped conditions.
On Tuesday, there were 683 inmates were at the jail. They are incarcerated on behalf of Winchester as well as Clarke, Fauquier and Frederick counties, which fund the jail. Clarke County's costs increase nearly $34,000 to $510,000 in the new budget. Frederick County's share is up about $268,000 to nearly $5.8 million. Winchester's costs increase about $27,000 to $4.9 million.
In February, the authority approved transferring $827,000 from the jail's annual surplus/rainy day fund to pay for high inmate pharmaceutical and nursing costs. In March, authority Finance Committee members recommended the surplus be at least 10% of the budget. The surplus will be about $2.6 million at the start of the fiscal year, which runs from July 1 to June 30.
Corbin hopes to reduce costs through inmate transfers. Inmates with sentences longer than a year are supposed to be assigned to state prisons, but up to 160 are at the jail. The jail typically has about 60 "out of compliance" inmates due to prison overcrowding, but Corbin said the high number was due to a ban on inmate transfers because of the pandemic. The state Department of Corrections lifted the ban in mid-March and Corbin expects to transfer about half the out of compliance inmates within the next few months saving the jail money.
It costs $89 per day and $32,485 annually to house an inmate at the jail. But the DOC only pays $12 per day for inmates.
"We're kind of at the whim of the DOC," Corbin said of the transfers.
