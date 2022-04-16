BERRYVILLE — Next weekend, the Clarke County Recreation Center at Chet Hobert Park will be blanketed by a bevy of colors and creativity.
The 30th Northern Shenandoah Valley Quilt Show will be held there Friday through Sunday. A total of 183 handmade quilts will be on display and, for the first time, visitors will be able to buy some of them.
“Grow Me a Garden” is the show’s theme.
Visitors on Friday and Saturday will judge the quilts using ballots they’ll be provided. Winning quilters will be presented handmade ribbons on Sunday, said Sharon Rezin, co-chairwoman of the organizing committee.
Four regional quilting clubs — the Skyline Quilters of Stephens City; the Apple Valley Needle Threaders and Shenandoah Piecemakers, both of Berryville, and the Winchester Modern Quilters — are participating.
Shows normally have been held every two years. This year’s show originally was scheduled for 2020. It was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Despite the inconvenience, organizers had more time to plan this show and try to make it the best ever.
“Visitors are going to see some really unique pieces,” said Rezin, a member of the Skyline and Winchester groups.
Traditional, modern and artistic quilts will be on display.
“Everyone has seen” traditional quilts, said Barbara Corey, an Apple Valley member overseeing the show’s publicity. They’re the kind that grandma likely sewed or knitted, she said, using grid patterns of shapes and blocks. They contain “more negative space,” such as white borders around the patterns, and just enough stitching to hold them together, she added.
Modern quilts are “sort of like modern paintings,” Corey said, in that they can portray basically anything that can be depicted on a canvas. A landscape is an example she mentioned. An extensive amount of stitchery usually is involved, she said.
An artistic quilt is “a unique piece inspired by the person making it,” Rezin explained. A pattern isn’t used.
Regardless of how much work goes into making them, quilts are a relatively simple concept.
“As long as it has a top, batting (the insulation between the layers) and the backing ... it’s a quilt,” Rezin said.
Demonstrations of quilting techniques will be part of the show, as will vendors selling quilting supplies. One vendor will sharpen scissors for visiting quilters.
“You have to have scissors to do quilting,” Corey said. Patterns and fabrics must be cut.
A Singer Featherweight sewing machine and a Floriani Total Quilter software package will be raffled on Sunday, along with a “Rainbow Hosta” quilt made by show committee member Eileen Breiner using a pattern created by Judy Neimeyer.
Proceeds from the show will be used to offset its costs as well as expenses for charitable projects of the quilting groups. Corey recalled that the groups have made and donated quilts to many recipients including the Evans Home for Children, the neonatal intensive care unit at Winchester Medical Center, Froggy’s Closet, The Laurel Center, The Salvation Army and various animal rescue organizations and shelters.
Corey has noticed a spike in quilting’s popularity in the past 15-20 years. People of all ages, from retiring baby-boomers to youngsters, and both men and women, have taken up the hobby, she said.
“Everyone has a creative side. They have to express it somehow,” Rezin surmised.
Quilting enables someone to make something useful, she said.
“It’s fun,” too, Corey said, especially in organized quilting sessions. “They get you out of the house” to socialize with people enjoying a common interest, she said.
Although it’s not really hard work, it can be challenging, she admitted.
“Precision is the big thing,” Corey said, such as in making sure pieces of fabric are all of the same size and fit together.
“But if you can follow a pattern, you can quilt,” she said. “If you can dream of a pattern (to follow), you can quilt.”
Anyone who enjoys quilting, regardless of their skill level, is welcome to visit the groups when they get together.
“We never turn anybody away,” Rezin said. “We’re happy for anybody to walk in the door and see what’s going on.”
“The more, the merrier,” said Corey.
The Clarke County Parks and Recreation Department is located at 225 Al Smith Circle, Berryville. Show hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. April 22 and 23 and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. April 24. There isn’t a set admission fee, but a $7 donation is being requested.
For more information visit nsvquiltshow.com.
