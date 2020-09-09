WINCHESTER — The eighth annual Operation Valley Venue netted a total of 88 criminal charges, the confiscation of $26,200 in illegal drugs and the seizure of $6,800 in cash.
That’s according to the Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force, which conducted the one-day operation on Thursday in Winchester and Frederick, Clarke, Warren, Shenandoah and Page counties.
A media release issued by the Task Force states that seven search warrants and 40 probation-related searches were executed, leading to 82 felony arrests, five misdemeanor arrests and the issuance of one summons.
According to the release, the following drugs were confiscated during Operation Valley Venue:
113 grams of methamphetamine valued at $4,600.
9 grams of heroin valued at $2,100.
34 grams of cocaine valued at $3,400.
30 grams of crack cocaine valued at $3,000.
73 grams of MDMA — also known as ecstasy or Molly — valued at $7,300.
220 doses of prescription medication valued at $1,000.
Two marijuana plants and 230 grams of marijuana valued at a total of $4,800.
“This was a collaborative effort to identify, target and arrest those individuals responsible for the distribution, manufacturing and transportation of illegal narcotics,” the release states.
The Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force carried out its eighth annual Operation Valley Venue in collaboration with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and officers with the District 11 Probation and Parole office.
