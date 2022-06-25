BERRYVILLE — An effort to establish an aquatics and ice-skating facility in the Northern Shenandoah Valley has piqued Clarke County officials' interest.
The local nonprofit 2 For 2 Foundation recently asked the Clarke County Board of Supervisors for support. The board directed County Administrator Chris Boies to continue talking with the foundation.
An information packet that 2 For 2 provided The Winchester Star states the foundation wants Clarke to "join with Frederick County to move forward with discussions and work groups to get this facility built."
Frederick supervisors recently directed that county's administrator, Michael Bollhoefer, to form a group to work with the foundation, the packet states.
"My understanding," Boies said Friday afternoon, "is that 2 For 2 wants to engage with potential partners."
"I met with 2 For 2 several weeks ago," he said. "They talked about having Clarke County at the table as they discussed raising money for this project, building it, and then having a local government, or some group, or group of governments own and run it. I told them I really needed some endorsement from the Board of Supervisors before I dedicated time to participating in the conversation."
Boies said that alongside meeting with him, he expects the foundation will want to talk with county Parks and Recreation Director Lisa Cooke about recreational needs and potential programming for the facility. He said he also expects it will want to meet with Clarke County Economic Development and Tourism Director Felicia Hart concerning potential economic benefits to the area.
The foundation has "indicated a desire to complete a feasibility study," Boies continued, "and I think we could advise them on the things we think need to be examined in this study."
He emphasized that "there is no definitive to-do list established."
A group comprised largely of retired educators launched 2 For 2 last year to develop the swimming and skating facility mainly through fundraising and philanthropy. It did so after concluding the area's recreation facilities are inadequate.
The local foundation currently isn't seeking any money from Clarke County, representatives told the supervisors.
However, establishing some kind of public-private partnership would be "most cost-effective," foundation Chairwoman Lynda Tyler said in a video presentation to the board. She was unable to attend its recent meeting.
2 For 2 is strictly a volunteer organization. It has no paid employees, documents show.
Its overall mission its to promote mental and physical wellness among area residents. An example of that mentioned during the meeting is providing a place where youth can learn to swim.
Schools would be able to use the facility, according to foundation representatives.
"Kids in school need to learn how to swim," said Russell District Supervisor Doug Lawrence. He added that he believes the Clarke County Public Schools should teach the skill.
Kenneth Kempson, a Clarke County resident on 2 For 2's board, said the owner of 17 acres near Middletown has expressed interest in donating the site for the facility.
Middletown is 23 miles from Berryville. Matthew Bass, the Berryville District supervisor, questioned whether someone from Clarke County would want to drive that far solely to swim or skate.
Cooke said she thinks so. Clarke County High School's swim team uses an aquatics facility in Strasburg, she mentioned.
And, "it's a pretty poor facility (to have) to drive to," said Boies. Strasburg, which is near Middletown, is 28 miles from Berryville.
Cooke added that the outdoor pool at Chet Hobert Park draws "a pretty good turnout" during the summer.
2 For 2's pool would be larger, indoors and open year-round, officials have indicated.
Kempson estimated the 2 For 2 facility's total cost at $50 million to $70 million.
"That's a tough nut to crack," he told the supervisors. But "we think we can cover it through private donations."
2 For 2 anticipates at least $1 million in donations by the end of this year, he said.
"I think people in Clarke County would donate," Lawrence said.
Supervisors Chairman David Weiss, who represents the Buckmarsh District, said he thinks the project is "a worthy model" to consider supporting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.