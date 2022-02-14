WINCHESTER — The Shenandoah Valley tourism industry experienced a 25% decrease in spending in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to U.S. Travel and Virginia Tourism Corporation data.
But the region's losses weren't more significant thanks to local destination marketing organizations, the state tourism office and local tourism industry businesses, data from the Shenandoah Valley Tourism Partnership (SVTP) indicate
Direct spending across the 14 communities that make up the SVTP — including Clarke, Frederick, Shenandoah and Warren counties and the City of Winchester — totaled $997.84 million in 2020, down 25.6% from the record-setting $1.57 billion in 2019, which was $46 million more than 2018.
In 2020, there was an average daily loss of nearly $939,000 in dollars that are spent on lodging, restaurants, attractions, local shops, gas and other tourism-related businesses.
Overall, Virginia brought in $17.5 billion in tourism spending in 2020, down 39.7% from 2019.
In the Northern Shenandoah Valley, localities were below the state average in terms of decreased spending last year:
• Winchester had the largest decline at 32.7%, bringing in $71.68 million — $10.66 million in lodging, $27.99 million in food and beverage, $14.02 million in retail, $6.58 million in recreation and $12.43 million in transport tourism.
• Shenandoah County saw the smallest decrease at 20.9%, bringing in $100.85 million — $27.02 million in lodging, $23.65 million in food and beverage, $22.42 million in retail, $10.15 million in recreation and $17.61 million in transport tourism.
• Clarke County had a 30.1% decline at $11.39 million — $2.31 million in lodging, $2.32 million in food and beverage, $2.96 million in retail, $68,000 in recreation and $3.13 million in transport tourism.
• Frederick County saw a 23.5% decrease at $110.09 million — $24.52 million in lodging, $35.13 million in food and beverage, $10.6 million in retail, $11.99 million in recreation and $27.85 million in transport tourism.
• Warren County had a 21.8% decline at $54.49 million — $14.36 million in lodging, $18.61 million in food and beverage, $5 million in retail, $7.73million in recreation and $8.79 million in transport tourism.
The region as a whole brought in $258.07 million in lodging, $309.10 million in food and beverage, $136.84 million in retail, $116.07 million in recreation and $177.75 million in transport tourism.
Initiatives in Shenandoah County, Warren County and Winchester were cited as examples by the SVTP of finding ways to keep moving forward.
Shenandoah County’s “Find Your Way Back” campaign was described by the SVTP as being successful in driving visitation to the area.
Part of that campaign consisted of targeted advertising in the Washington, D.C., and Northern Virginia areas, including a project with The Washington Post.
Discover Front Royal’s “Back to Business. Back to Nature” initiative was credited for its focus on local businesses. It included the closure of Main Street to allow outdoor dining and music events.
Many Front Royal residents and business owners supported the initiative, which lasted through the summer of 2020.
Discover Winchester was praised for its two in-house videos featuring local restaurant owners thanking the community for supporting them as well as other videos supporting travel and providing posters for local businesses to display that showed they were “open and safe.”
SVTP said the region also benefited from the Virginia Tourism Corporation’s (VTC) “Wanderlove" campaign encouraging people to travel again and embrace the outdoors and small towns.
Rita McClenny, VTC president and CEO, said the travel and tourism industry were in a crisis due to the pandemic. But in the face of such adversity, she said the state's tourism industry "demonstrated unwavering tenacity, thinking outside the box in creative and innovative ways in order to keep Virginia’s economies moving forward and our communities resilient."
“The 2020 economic impact numbers only underscore the important correlation between tourism and economic growth," McLenny said. "As we look ahead to recovery, Virginia’s tourism industry will continue to play a crucial role in rebuilding our economy, creating jobs, and making the Commonwealth the best place to live, work, and visit.”
SVTP is a collaborative destination marketing effort led by tourism officials in Augusta County, Buena Vista, Clarke County, Frederick County, Harrisonburg, Lexington, Page County, Rockbridge County, Rockingham County, Shenandoah County, Staunton, Warren County, Waynesboro and Winchester.
For more information on the Shenandoah Valley’s destination marketing efforts, visit shenandoahvalley.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.