Last year’s record number of regional fatal overdoses is continuing this year.
There have been at least 12 deaths and 41 non-fatal overdoses this year compared to 12 deaths and 39 non-fatalities at this time last year. However, the number for the Lord Fairfax Health District, which encompasses Winchester and Clarke, Frederick, Page, Shenandoah and Warren counties, is likely higher. Warren County numbers are not included in the latest figures because the Warren County Sheriff's Office left the Northwest Regional Drug and Gang Task Force last year.
Last year's 53 fatal overdoses (40 men, 13 women) and 202 non-fatal overdoses (95 men, 47 women) were the most ever in the district. Overdose deaths nearly doubled in 2020 from 27 in 2019, and there was a 42% spike in non-fatal overdoses.
Authorities partially blame fentanyl — a synthetic opioid frequently mixed with heroin that is 50 to 100 times more potent than heroin. They also cite the disruptive effects of the coronavirus pandemic on drug treatment as well as the distribution of stimulus checks. The stimulus money is credited with helping Americans hurt financially by the pandemic, but drug treatment advocates and police say some drug users spend the money on drugs.
The latest spike involves the deaths of three men — one each in Winchester and Frederick and Shenandoah counties — and 13 non-fatal overdoses between March 16 through Monday afternoon, according to a task force news release. The non-fatal overdoses involved seven men and three women.
Task force leader and state police Special Agent Joshua T. Price wrote in the release that the spike is similar to the one in April when the first stimulus checks were sent out. The latest round of stimulus payments, through checks and direct deposits of $1,400, began last week as part of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan approved by Congress on March 10.
Price urged addicted people or their friends and relatives to contact the Northern Shenandoah Valley Substance Abuse Coalition for help. "The task force is further emphasizing the importance of family and friends to routinely communicate with individuals living with addiction," Price wrote.
Price and Frederick County Sheriff Lenny Millholland also blame Virginia's overdose immunity law for the increase. The law took effect July 1. It forbids prosecution of overdose victims or people who call 911 about an overdose and was designed to save lives by encouraging emergency calls.
However, Millholland and Price said there was more incentive for overdose victims to be hospitalized and seek treatment after an overdose when they faced prosecution. For instance, the Law Enforcement Overdose Intervention Program was created to give victims the option of seeking treatment. If they sought treatment through the program and maintained sobriety, the drug possession charges would be dropped.
Drug treatment experts have long said that users who are compelled to seek treatment rather than choosing it have higher relapse rates.Millholland said legislators need to be lobbied to pass laws mandating treatment.
"Without the use of of the court system, these addicts basically get a pat on the back and are afforded the opportunity to try and overdose and possibly die again. Some even the same day after we have dealt with them," he wrote in an email. "It is unfair to families that are at wit's end wondering if they will find their loved one dead one day."
In response, Del. Wendy Gooditis, D-Clarke County, said she was thankful to emergency responders for saving lives with naloxone, the overdose antidote. But Gooditis, who voted for the law, wrote in an email that allowing Virginians to seek treatment without fear of prosecution is beneficial.
"Criminalizing people who seeking help has not stemmed the tide of overdoses," said Gooditis, whose district includes parts of Clarke, Frederick and Loudoun counties. "How many more lives would be lost in the commonwealth without safe reporting mechanisms?"
Del. Gooditis, as usual, has let her political ideology blind her to the reality on the ground. And the opioid epidemic is growing, with more deaths, not less.
Gooditis is on point with this issue. Using the language like "these addicts'' in 2021 points to law enforcement still stuck in the Regan era of the 80s, which failed miserably. If the NSVSAC had approved the needle exchange two years ago, people who use drugs would have had safer access to drug injecting equipment, more naloxone to prevent deaths, and been given education and opportunities for treatment. As a community, it is essential that Winchester take a hard look at the types of things [it] has done to perpetuate this issue and stop shifting the blame on someone with a disease all the time. Wow.
Drug use is not a disease, it is a choice. Period.
