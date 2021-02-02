WINCHESTER — The number of initial unemployment claims in the region changed slightly during the most recent filing week.
Data from the Virginia Employment Commission for the week ending Jan. 23 shows initial claims throughout the commonwealth are mostly down, but still elevated compared to recent months.
For the filing week ending Jan. 23, the figure for seasonally unadjusted initial claims in Virginia was 18,312 — a decrease of 2,761 claimants from the previous week.
Continued claims totaled 67,298, which was a 5.4% increase from the previous week, but 45,637 higher than the 21,661 continued claims from the comparable week last year. More than half of claims were in the accommodation/food service, administrative and waste services, retail trade and health care/social assistance industries.
The continued claims total is mainly comprised of those who continue to file for unemployment insurance benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Regionally, initial claim numbers remained mostly low.
Frederick County had the most significant change, posting 60 initial claims for the week ending Jan. 23, which is 16 less than the previous week.
Winchester had 60 initial claims, down 15 from the previous week. Warren County had 59 initial claims, down one from the previous week.
Clarke County’s initial claims went up by seven to 13 claims, while Shenandoah County posted 47 initial claims, up one from the previous week.
Nationwide, for the week ending Jan. 23, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 847,000, a decrease of 67,000 from the previous week's revised level.
At least one national expert, though, said that number is one the rise.
National Economic Council Director Brian Deese said in a statement last week that data from the fourth quarter suggested a “significant slowing of our economic recovery.”
Deese said the fourth quarter showed the second-largest contraction — known as a decline in an economy as a whole — in a calendar year on record, second only to the contraction in 2008.
Deese said more than a million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week.
“The message is clear. While legislation to date has provided an important bridge, we must do more for the economy and for American workers and families. Congress should swiftly pass the President's American Rescue Plan,” he said. “The plan would allow us to get this pandemic under control, provide critical relief to American workers and families, and make smart investments to get our economy back on track. Without swift action, we risk a continued economic crisis that will make it harder for Americans to return to work and get on back their feet. The cost of inaction is too high.”
Virginia’s data from last week will be released through the VEC by the end of the week.
