WINCHESTER — Initial unemployment claims decreased to single digits across the Northern Shenandoah Valley by the end of October, according to the Virginia Employment Commission.
For the week ending Oct. 30, which is the most recent filing period, Winchester and Shenandoah County each had seven initial jobless claims while Frederick and Warren counties each had two and Clarke County had one.
Clarke County, which typically has the lowest number of initial claims in the region due to its small population, had two initial claims for the week ending Oct. 23, preceded by one claim and six claims the previous weeks in October.
Frederick County registered six, three and 37 initial claims, with the latter coming at the beginning of October.
Shenandoah County had seven, six and 16 in previous weeks last month; Warren County had 10, seven and 28 claims, and Winchester had 16, 10 and 108 claims.
The statewide figure for seasonally unadjusted initial claims for the week ending Oct. 30 was 1,088. The latest claims figure was an increase of 1,482 from the previous week and a decrease of nearly 8,000 since the start of October.
For the most recent filing week in Virginia, continued weeks totaled 31,564, which was a decrease of 13,276 claims from the previous week but 68% lower than the 99,711 continued claims from the comparable week last year.
The continued claims total is mainly comprised of those recent initial claimants who continued to file for unemployment insurance benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The decrease in initial claims comes after continual decreases in area unemployment rates. The jobless rate was down across the region in September, despite slight increases in initial claims during that month.
Frederick County’s unemployment rate was the lowest in the region at 2.4%, a 0.3% decrease. Frederick County ranked seventh in Virginia for the lowest unemployment rate, based on VEC data.
Clarke County followed with a jobless rate of 2.6% (down 0.3%), followed by Shenandoah County at 2.7% (down 0.4%), Winchester at 2.7% (down 0.5%) and Warren County at 2.9% (down 0.5%).
Virginia’s unemployment rate in August was 3.2%. The U.S. unemployment rate was 4.6%. Both are decreases and inching closer to pre-pandemic levels.
