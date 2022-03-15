WINCHESTER — It’s been two years since the COVID-19 pandemic began sending workers to the unemployment line. Though the numbers have stabilized since March 2020, it’s been a bumpy path.
Except for the city of Winchester, current jobless numbers in the Northern Shenandoah Valley have shown single-digit initial claims for the last two filing periods, according to the Virginia Employment Commission.
Clarke County, which has the region's smallest population with about 14,800 residents, hasn't had double-digit initial claims since Sept. 18. Eight claims for unemployment benefits have been filed since Feb. 5.
Though Shenandoah County had 16 initial claims for the Jan. 29 filing period, it has been in single digits ever since, with no more than seven claims in a given week since Feb. 5.
Warren County had 11 initial claims filed the week of Feb. 5 but has had no more than eight since then.
Frederick County, the region's largest locality with a population of about 93,000, had 14 initial claims the week of Feb. 19 and 10 the week of Feb. 5. In between, there were nine claims. In the most recent filing week ending March 5, there were four claims.
Winchester hasn’t been in the single digits since Nov. 6. The city has had 25, 18, 19, 14 and 14 initial claims in the filing weeks since Feb. 5.
The region's most recent numbers, however, are lower than the week prior to the pandemic hitting.
For the week ending March 14, 2020, there were 15 initial unemployment claims in Frederick County, eight in Warren County, seven in Winchester and five in Clarke County. Claims surged the following week, with 303 in Frederick, 230 in Warren, 173 in Winchester, 168 in Shenandoah and 54 in Clarke.
By the week ending April 14, 2020, there were 1,292 initial claims in Frederick, 605 in Warren, 601 in Shenandoah, 490 in Winchester and 205 in Clarke.
Regional claims tapered off around May of 2020. The last small surge came in April of 2021.
