WINCHESTER — It’s been a little over a year since the Virginia Employment Commission began releasing weekly updates on newly filed unemployment claims amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Numbers show that localities in the region saw big jumps in jobless claims from the first to second weeks, then peaked around April 4.
According to the VEC, the total number of claims filed since the March 21, 2020, filing week has been 1,508,365. That's compared to the 477,600 average filings during the previous three economic recessions since 1990.
On that first week, only Frederick and Shenandoah counties reported double-digit initial claims, with 15 and 11, respectively. Warren (eight), Winchester (seven) and Clarke (three) all had single-digit initial claims.
By the second week, all but Clarke County had risen to at least 168. Frederick County climbed to 303, while Warren reported 230 initial claims, Winchester had 173 and Shenandoah had 168. Clarke County reported 54.
April 4 marked the peak for the region, with all five localities seeing their highest total of initial unemployment claims — Frederick, 1,292; Warren, 605; Shenandoah, 601; Winchester, 490; and Clarke, 205.
The picture started to improve after April. Clarke County hasn’t had a week with more than 100 initial claims since April 25, while Winchester and Warren haven’t seen 100 weekly claims since the end of May. Frederick’s last week with more than 100 claims was on July 25. Shenandoah County’s last 100-claim week was on Jan. 9 of this year.
In recent weeks, the jobless numbers have remained relatively unchanged.
Clarke County has been in the single digits for seven-straight weeks and reported just four initial claims for the week ending March 13. Shenandoah stayed steady at 28 initial claims for the same week while Warren reported 19.
The number of claims in Frederick County and Winchester has gone up slightly, marking the third-straight week with an increase. Frederick County reported 68 initial claims for the most recent filing period, up three, while Winchester reported 63, up six.
For the filing week ending March 13, the figure for seasonally unadjusted initial claims in Virginia was 15,525. The latest claims figure was an increase of 1,789 claimants from the previous week.
Continued weeks claimed in Virginia totaled 59,976, which was a 3.7% decrease from the previous week, but 38,640 higher than the 21,336 continued claims from the comparable week last year.
The continued claims total is mainly comprised of those recent initial claimants who continued to file for unemployment insurance benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nationwide, for the week ending March 13, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 770,000, an increase of 45,000 from the previous week's revised level.
The VEC also reported that Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell 0.3 of a percentage point in January to 5.3%, which is 2.8 percentage points above the rate from a year ago.
According to a VEC household survey data in January, the labor force decreased by 1,452 to 4,253,627 as the number of unemployed residents decreased by 8,920. The number of employed residents rose by 7,468 to 4,026,343. Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate continues to be below the national rate, which decreased to 6.3 percent.
Virginia nonagricultural wage and salary employment, from the monthly establishment survey, rose by 14,100 jobs in January to 3,895,200. Private sector employment increased by 8,900 jobs to 3,191,200, while public sector payrolls increased by 5,200 jobs to 704,000.
Employment rose in seven of eleven major industry sectors and declined in four. The largest job gain during January occurred in government with an increase of 5,200 jobs to 704,000. The second largest increase occurred in trade and transportation (+4,700 jobs) to 654,400. Other increases included leisure and hospitality (+4,200 jobs) to 339,800, professional and business services (+1,400 jobs) to 767,500, education and health services (+900 jobs) to 529,400, information (+500 jobs) to 65,000, and construction (+400 jobs) to 207,500. The largest decrease occurred in manufacturing (-2,100 jobs) to 233,800. Other services employment fell by 600 jobs to 179,000 while financial activities lost 400 jobs to 208,000 over the month. Mining and logging lost 100 jobs, falling to 6,800 in January.
