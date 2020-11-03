WINCHESTER — Jobless rates in the Northern Shenandoah Valley, which continue to be below the state average, went down slightly in September.
Virginia Employment Commission data showed Clarke County’s 4.2% jobless rate was the lowest in the region, but it slid from being the state’s sixth-best rate to the 12th. Frederick County followed with a 4.3% jobless rate and moved from 11th to 16th. Shenandoah County had a rate of 4.8% (29th to 31st) while Warren County had a rate 5.3% (49th to 50th). Winchester’s rate of 5.5% moved up from the state’s 60th-best rate to 58th, the only regional area to move up on the list.
September’s jobless rates were slightly lower than August’s for the region. Clarke County was the only locality in the region that didn’t see a decrease.
Highland County had the lowest unemployment rate in Virginia in September at 3.4%. Petersburg was the highest at 15.4%.
Virginia’s unemployment rate for September was 6%, down from 6.3% in August.
The nationwide unemployment rate in September was 7.7%, down from 8.5% in August.
Across the state, initial, or new, unemployment claims spiked at the end of October, according to the VEC.
For the filing week ending Oct. 24, the figure for seasonally unadjusted initial claims in Virginia was 12,352. The latest claims figure was an increase of 987 claimants from the previous week and rose to its highest level since mid-August.
Virginia’s preliminary weekly change (+3,207), which includes both initial and continued claims, was the third largest increase among states behind Michigan (+8,763) and Illinois (+7,871).
“For the most recent filing week, continued weeks claimed totaled 127,621, which was a 1.3% decrease from the previous week, but 110,732 higher than the 16,889 continued claims from the comparable week last year. Although a deceleration, this drop indicated a continuation of its recent declining trend. The continued claims total is mainly comprised of those recent initial claimants who continued to file for unemployment insurance benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic,” the most recent VEC report said.
Regionally, Clarke and Frederick counties saw claim increases through the week ending Oct. 24. Clarke County reported seven initial claims for the week ending Oct. 3, followed by four, five and 10 through the following weeks while Frederick County reported 38, 36, 29 and 40 for the same filing periods.
Winchester had a spike early in October, but the numbers dropped by the Oct. 24 filing date. The city reported 29 initial claims on Oct. 3 followed by 90 the next week, but then reported 39 and 25 initial claims the following two weeks.
Shenandoah County reported 24, 25, 34 and 25 initial claims over the same time period, while Warren County had 20, 25, 37 and 23.
Nationwide, in the week ending Oct. 24, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 751,000, a decrease of 40,000 from the previous week’s revised level.
