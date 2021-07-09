WINCHESTER — New unemployment claims in the Northern Shenandoah Valley were mostly stagnant in June.
No locality in the region saw a double-digit increase in initial unemployment claims over the course of the last four weeks despite four of five localities increasing in the number of new claims.
For the filing week ending June 26, there were 8,196 statewide seasonally unadjusted initial claims — an increase of 1,291 claimants from the previous week. This brought the total number of claims filed since the March 21, 2020, filing week to 1,721,072, compared to the 477,600 average filed during the previous three economic recessions since 1990.
For the most recent filing week, continued weeks claimed totaled 40,225, a 2,653 decrease from the previous week.
The continued claims total is mainly comprised of those recent initial claimants who continued filing for unemployment insurance benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Regionally, Winchester was the lone locality in which initial jobless claims decreased. For the weeks ending June 5 and 12, the city had 26 initial claims. For the week ending June 19, it had 24.
For the most recent filing week ending June 26, Winchester had just 22 new claims. Clarke County had the lowest, with just one new claim. For the previous three filing dates, Clarke had one, one and two new claims.
Frederick County had the most new claims with 34 for the most recent filing week, preceded by 16, 16 and 19 in the previous filing weeks in June.
Warren County had 25 new claims, preceded by 14, 17 and 17 in the previous June filing weeks.
Shenandoah County had 22 new claims, preceded by 19, 18 and 20 in the previous filing weeks.
Richmond City, with 366 initial filings, had the most initial unemployment claims during the June 26 filing week. Norfolk City and Virginia Beach City followed with 341 and 330 initial claims.
Of Virginia’s 133 counties and independent cities, 92 saw an increase in the number of filings the most recent week compared to the week before. The locality with the largest increase was Virginia Beach City, with an increase of 92 claims.
Four localities — Bath County, Buena Vista City, Highland County and Rappahannock County — recorded zero initial unemployment claims.
