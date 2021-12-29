WINCHESTER — After surging in 2020, unemployment claims are beginning to return to normal as 2021 ends.
In the Northern Shenandoah Valley, the lowest weekly total of initial claims in each locality came within the last quarter of the year, according to Virginia Employment Commission data.
Though data is being collected and released less frequently now than it was previously during the pandemic, initial claims continue decreasing throughout Virginia as well.
Regionally, Clarke County has had the fewest number of initial claims in 2021 through Dec. 11, which is the last reported collection week by the VEC. Clarke County hit zero initial claims multiple times throughout the year, most recently on Nov. 6.
Clarke County’s high for initial unemployment claims in 2022 was the 32 reported the week ending March 27. Clarke registered three, zero, one and two initial claims during the four most recent collection weeks.
Warren and Frederick counties both recorded lows of two initial claims for the week ending Oct. 30.
Warren County’s highest claimant week was Jan. 9, with 94, while Frederick’s highest was 308 during the week of April 2.
Warren’s most recent claimant activity showed 11, five, two and 10 initial claims for the previous four recorded weeks while Frederick’s showed 29, six, two and six.
Shenandoah County had a yearly low of three initial claims on Nov. 6 with a yearly high of 142 on April 2. For the last four recorded weeks, Shenandoah County has seem claims of eight, three, seven and seven.
Winchester had the highest recorded week of claims, with 500, on April 2. That surge didn’t last, and the city recorded its yearly low of 10 initial claims on Oct. 16. For the four previous recorded weeks, Winchester had 27, eight, seven and 16 initial claims.
According to the VEC, eligibility for benefits is determined on a weekly basis, so not all weekly claims filed result in payments. This is because the initial claims numbers represent claim applications, which are reviewed to ensure legitimacy.
For the filing week ending Dec. 11, the statewide figure for seasonally unadjusted initial claims in Virginia was 3,310. The latest claims figure was a decrease of 140 claimants from the previous week. Over half of initial claims that had a self-reported industry were in the health care and social assistance industries, administrative and waste services, retail trade, and accommodation and food services industries.
Statewide continued weeks claimed totaled 38,389, which was an increase of 23,791 claims from the previous week and 44% lower than the 68,019 continued claims from the comparable week last year. The continued claims total is mainly comprised of those recent initial claimants who continued to file for unemployment insurance benefits during the pandemic.
